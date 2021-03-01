Cyborg is essential to Justice League history, Zack Snyder promises





Zack Snyder says Cyborg’s story is vital to the plot of his Justice League Cup, coming this month to HBO Max.

Justice League Director Zack Snyder says Cyborg’s story is central to the plot of the next film. Snyder spoke toIGNabout his upcoming cut from the DC movie, and the sprawling conversation has revolved around Ray Fisher’s Cyborg on several occasions. Despite his diminished role in the theatrical version ofJustice League by Joss Whedon, Snyder assured fans that Cyborg was vital in his take. “Everything revolves around him, everything revolves around the issues that are presented to him, the events that happen to him in the context of the film,” said Snyder. RELATED: Justice League: Zack Snyder Explains Why Episodic Post Was Canceled Keep scrolling to keep reading

Justice League Director Zack Snyder says Cyborg's story is central to the plot of the next film. Snyder spoke toIGNabout his upcoming cut from the DC movie, and the sprawling conversation has revolved around Ray Fisher's Cyborg on several occasions. Despite his diminished role in the theatrical version ofJustice League by Joss Whedon, Snyder assured fans that Cyborg was vital in his take. "Everything revolves around him, everything revolves around the issues that are presented to him, the events that happen to him in the context of the film," said Snyder. RELATED: Justice League: Zack Snyder Explains Why Episodic Post Was Canceled Keep scrolling to keep reading

Snyder went on to praise the character of Victor Stone and his journey to becoming a superhero, a journey he says is far from over. "He's an amazing character and it's great to see him really achieve that in the movie when you see him," the director said. "You will realize that Cyborg is [the] tip of the iceberg, in my opinion, so who knows? " "Tome, [Cyborgs backstory is] such an important part of the movie, and its whole arc and journey is so important, "Snyder said at another point." When plans were originally rolled out forJustice League, it was intended to launch Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash as characters who would continue to get their own solo movies.Aquaman caused a stir thanks to the sleek vision of director James Wan, and after years stuck in development hell and an ever-changing roster of directors and writers, the Flash movie is in the works of Andy Muschietti. Cyborg, however, no longer appears to be a priority for Warner Bros. Victor Stone was also supposed to appear in the Flash movie at one point, but that's no longer the case. No official reason has ever been given for these decisions, but it's hard not to suspect that the ongoing dispute between Fisher and Warner Bros. is at least partially responsible. RELATED: Zack Snyder, Warner Bros. ran into Superman's black suit As to whether Snyder's cut of Justice League could receive a sequel that tells more of Cyborg's story, Snyder isn't so sure. He said Warner Bros was not interested in his Justice League 2, but would he come back if asked? "It's very hypothetical. I think I would say, I would believe it when I see it, and happy to cross that bridge when I see it approaching," Snyder said. Justice League by Zack Snyder stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent , Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarn Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. Source: IGN









