Chloe Zhao, second woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Director, on her success
Chloe Zhao made history at the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, becoming only the second woman and the first Asian woman to win the Best Director Award for her drama “Nomadland”.
The last time a woman won the top Achievement Award was almost four decades ago in 1984, when Barbara Streisand won for “Yentl”.
Zhao’s nomination for the award was already part of history, as she was one of three women nominated for the Best Director’s Award this year, alongside Regina King for “One Night in Miami” and Emerald Fennell. for “Promising Young Woman”. It was the first time that more than one woman had been nominated for the category in the 78-year history of the awards ceremony.
A total of eight women have been nominated in the category since the start of the Golden Globes, CNN Reports, including Barbra Streisand, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Kathryn Bigelow.
What Zhao learned from dropping his first film
Zhao, 38, grew up in Beijing, China. She attended boarding school in London, completed high school in Los Angeles, and studied political science at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. After graduating, she spent several years working as a bartender and doing odd jobs until she decided to enroll in New York University Film School while she considers a “quarter-life crisisShe said in an interview with Vulture.
Over the following years, she developed an intimate method of storytelling that required her to integrate into new communities and gain the trust of people who had become the subjects of her films. She planned her first film to be set on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and spent a year getting to know the locals until she felt like hearing their authentic stories beyond the accounts of poverty, alcoholism and historical trauma that they relay to journalists and artists who have dived into the area for material, Zhao told Vulture.
Zhao spent three years in the area, including a stint as a substitute teacher for a high school creative writing class, and wrote 30 drafts of the film. But the funding suddenly failed. She and her filming and romantic partner Joshua James Richards learned the news during a camera test in New Jersey. When they returned to their New York apartment right after, they discovered that their apartment had been broken into and all the footage they had previously collected was gone.
Having to start over has proven to be beneficial in the long term: “Igot in front of me”, Zhao told Vulture. “I thought this movie was my identity. When it was taken away I ended up because I wouldn’t have made it that way.”
Zhao took the $ 70,000 she had in the bank, raised an additional $ 30,000, and returned to South Dakota for a fresh start. His 2015 feature debut, “Songs My Brother Taught Me,” tells the story of a teenage Lakota Sioux from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation who plans to follow his girlfriend to Los Angeles when she leaves for college. . and the events that occurred on the reservation to write scenes each day.
His second feature film, “The Rider” in 2017, stars Brady Jandreau, a Lakota horse trainer and rodeo competitor the director met while researching projects in South Dakota. She learned that Jandreau had recently suffered a near-fatal and career-ending injury at a rodeo. performance, but, against the wishes of his doctors, got back on horseback a few months later. Zhao developed the storyline based on these events and chose Jandreau as the lead.
The slowest path to success
Zhao said at the atlantic that building relationships with underrepresented communities, rather than going straight to big budget projects, has been key to her success: “In this industry, if you’re not being honest about who you are , you’re going to attract people that you don’t want to work with anyway. By being genuinely who you are, you might be a little slower to be successful, but you’re going to slowly bring people together who are your tribe, your kinds. of people. “
Zhao’s freelance work led her to direct 2020’s “Nomadland”, adapted from Non-fictional book by Jessica Bruder of the same name, which follows a group of older Americans living out of their cars and vans after the Great Recession. The radical story of discouraged nomadic workers is a top Oscar contender for the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25.
By being authentically who you are, you might be a little slower to achieve success, but you will slowly bring people together who are your tribe, your loved ones.
Chloe Zhao
Golden Globe Award Winning Director
On Sunday, as Zhao accepted the award for best director for “Nomadland”, which also won the award for best film in the drama category, she thanked the film’s actors as well as the nomadic subjects and actors who shared their thoughts. stories for the film. She shared a post from one of the topics, Bob wells: “” Compassion is the breaking down of all barriers between us. A heart-to-heart bond. Your pain is my pain. It is mixed up and shared between us. “
“Now that’s why I fell in love with making movies and telling stories,” Zhao continued, “because it gives us a chance to laugh and cry together, and it gives us a chance to learn. each other and have more compassion for each other. “
While she’s made a name for herself working on smaller projects and with subjects rarely seen on screen, Zhao’s upcoming works will be on a much larger scale: she directed the next Marvel movie. ” Eternals “, starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, due out in November, and she’s about to make a sci-fi western version”Dracula. “
Always, Zhao told Vanity Fair she can’t see herself sticking to big budget projects now that her career is booming: “Do I want to go back and make a movie on even less budget than” The Rider? “One hundred percent. If the right story presents itself.”
