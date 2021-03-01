Kings of Leon ponders the wait and release of the Eight Album When You See Yourself “American Songwriter

“I’m glad it didn’t make me throw up when I listened to it.”

Nathan Followill reflects on the year-long wait to release Kings of Leon’s eighth studio album When you see yourself released on March 5, and how the band bypassed their natural instinct to completely overhaul the album after sitting on it for so long during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The group’s first release since 2016 Walls, now the Followills seem more relieved that the album is finally out, following its delay on the start of the pandemic.

It’s been a long wait sitting to this music, and it’s always hard to know that you have something that you’re really excited for everyone to hear, and then being told you have to sit on it for a minute was difficult, Nathan said. Followill. But it also gave us a chance to live with it for a little while, and it’s still as fresh today as it was when you first listen to it.

Some members of the band chose not to listen to it for fear of wanting to change the songs, lyrics or abandon the album altogether.

I was afraid I wanted to change things, but when I finally listened to it I was very happy, says Caleb Followill. If we wanted to change something, we could have gone back and done it, but I think we got the job done and this was the album we wanted to release.

Throughout the recording of When you see yourself produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Mumford & Sons), who also worked on Walls, all the innate concerns of how he would be perceived came out the window, and the process was more about making an album they would like. It was super important for us to feel like we made an album that we liked and to try not to think of anything else, says Matthew Followill. We didn’t even think about radio or anything like that.

Most of the 11 tracks average four and a half minutes, Caleb says, which doesn’t make it Kings of Leon’s most radio record. It was just more like playing the song while it feels good, and when it’s time to end the song, we end the song, Caleb says.

Throughout the process, from the moment the band hit studio Nashvilles Neon Leon in pre-production, the band was on the same page with sound, tracks and everything for the first time in nearly 20 years together. .

It was definitely the most on the same page that we had all been embarking on on a project, Nathan says. In the past, Jared and Matt were like the younger voices that brought in cool guy music that maybe me and Caleb weren’t listening to, so there were times when we were kinda in different directions. had that just natural void, and it’s so much easier when you don’t feel like you have to swim upstream to get a song as a band.

Pulling a track from the end of one of the songs on the album, the band landed on When you see yourself like the title and it stuck. At first, the words didn’t resonate with Caleb, who remembers writing them and singing them.

After all of this, which we’ve all been through together, you really have to look at yourself carefully, see exactly who you are and how you can handle situations, and how you can be part of the solution and be part of something, says Caleb. “I think I relate to it a little more than when I wrote the words on paper, but guys, they were the ones who had to fill in, that means something more than what you just said.

The connection for the group has been realizing that as you get older there is so much that is beyond your control that you start to question your place in the world.

It’s just kind of trying to connect with yourself and ask yourself: what do you see when you see yourself? Jared said. Sometimes you’re a lot harder on yourself than anyone else, and that’s just a good question to ask yourself. this point on.

For Kings of Leon, every album since its debut in 2003 The youth and the virility of the song was the musical reflection of their growth.

We were discovering new music and new things and growing up as men, Caleb says of the band’s trip together. And so with every experience we had, we would come home and just put it to music. And when you do that you look up and it’s like, wow, we’ve done five albums in seven years, and it didn’t look like that. It was just like we were living our dream and something that we never thought would come true came true and continued to fuel the fire.

Proud of When you see yourself in its entirety, one song, A Wave, continues to resonate with the band and is admittedly their favorite track.

I love A Wave, and I think it’s just because we’ve worked so long and so hard on it that if I didn’t say that I’d probably jump off a bridge or something, because I felt like we honestly worked on this song for about eight months, and it has changed so many times, says Jared. I’m just proud of where it ended, but I really like it all.

Working through his lyrics, Caleb remembers the band struggling to understand him and recorded it in several different ways. In the end, it all came back to the lyrics and the lines, he says, because there was something pure about the song.

When we finally got it we were all like, The nightmare is over, Caleb says. We found a way to put it on the album, and we’re all very proud of it. This is one of my proudest moments on the album.