Entertainment
2021 Golden Globes ranking: a ceremony to reach an all-time low
Plagued by scheduling issues, pandemic social distancing limits and internal controversies, NBC’s 78th Golden Globe Awards telecast has drawn the smallest audience since the event was transferred to the network in 1996.
According to preliminary data from Nielsen, the program attracted an average of 5.4 million viewers. The figure will likely increase when the West Coast Viewing and Outdoors Viewing numbers are added on Tuesday. But the final tally will drop significantly below the previous low of 14.9 million viewers in 2009, the year after the ceremony was canceled due to the writers’ strike.
Last year, the Golden Globe Awards telecast was watched by 18.4 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year.
The week leading up to the event was clouded by revelations from a Times investigation that examined the practices of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., Which administers the awards. The report highlighted allegations of personal dealings, ethical breaches, and the absence of black members from the ranks of organizations, leading to sharp criticism from activist groups, entertainment industry guilds and ‘a handful of high profile stars.
The Golden Globe Awards have long been one of television’s most popular annual events due to its run down and party atmosphere that brings together the biggest stars in film and television. But like every other TV award from last year, the event turned into an overcrowded Zoom meeting, with the technical issues required, making it an engaging viewing experience.
Ratings were also likely affected by the postponed broadcast date, which was moved from its usual slot in early January due to the postponed release dates of many films. For the past two years, Golden Globe Awards televisions were preceded by an NFL playoff Sunday afternoon on NBC, which provided a powerful launch and promotion platform for audiences.
The record breaking ratings are a worrying sign for ABC’s April 25 Oscars telecast, which will also face social distancing and lack of theatrical success. The Golden Globes honored Nomadland as Best Dramatic Film, which grossed just over $ 1 million at the box office as theaters in many major cities remain closed.
The Oscars hit a low audience in 2020, with 23.6 million viewers.
While the circumstances of Sunday’s record-breaking Golden Globe Awards audience were beyond the control of the HFPA, the timing couldn’t be worse as the organization is under scrutiny on a number of fronts.
There is a story where the hosts of the Golden Globe Awards joke about the legitimacy of the HFPA, but the Times report and its aftermath gave an extra edge to the gags delivered by the show’s host, Newly-based Tina Fey. York and Amy. Poehler, appearing at the traditional location of the ceremony, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
We all know the awards show is stupid, Fey said. But the point is, even with silly things, inclusiveness is important.
There was also a brief appearance on stage by three HFPA officials who said the organization was determined to diversify its membership. Members of the association have not included a black journalist for at least 20 years.
The HFPA has been criticized for not recognizing with its top prizes any of the critically acclaimed films starring black artists, such as Ma Raineys Black Bottom and One Night In Miami …, or television series like I May Destroy You.
A number of black performers have been honored in the acting categories, including the late Chadwick Boseman and Audra Day, who was the first black actress to win in the film category in 35 years. Day won for his performance in the United States against Billie Holiday while Boseman was honored for Ma Raineys Black Bottom.
In a letter sent to the HFPA board on Sunday, Times Up chief executive officer Tina Tchen said the organization had not gone far enough in addressing its diversity concerns since her appeal. last week.
HFPA statements tonight and over the past few days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the issues at hand, Chen wrote. Your stated version of the change is the cosmetic discovery of blacks. This is not a solution.
A separate letter called on NBC, which has a long-term deal to broadcast the Golden Globes, to use its influence for change. Much of the Golden Globes’ credibility stems from its affiliation with your network, Tchen wrote. NBCUniversal has a reputational interest in resolving these issues.
NBC made no comment on the Times Up letter on Monday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]