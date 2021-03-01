2021 Golden Globes ranking: a ceremony to reach an all-time low

Plagued by scheduling issues, pandemic social distancing limits and internal controversies, NBC’s 78th Golden Globe Awards telecast has drawn the smallest audience since the event was transferred to the network in 1996.

According to preliminary data from Nielsen, the program attracted an average of 5.4 million viewers. The figure will likely increase when the West Coast Viewing and Outdoors Viewing numbers are added on Tuesday. But the final tally will drop significantly below the previous low of 14.9 million viewers in 2009, the year after the ceremony was canceled due to the writers’ strike.

Last year, the Golden Globe Awards telecast was watched by 18.4 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year.

The week leading up to the event was clouded by revelations from a Times investigation that examined the practices of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., Which administers the awards. The report highlighted allegations of personal dealings, ethical breaches, and the absence of black members from the ranks of organizations, leading to sharp criticism from activist groups, entertainment industry guilds and ‘a handful of high profile stars.

The Golden Globe Awards have long been one of television’s most popular annual events due to its run down and party atmosphere that brings together the biggest stars in film and television. But like every other TV award from last year, the event turned into an overcrowded Zoom meeting, with the technical issues required, making it an engaging viewing experience.

Ratings were also likely affected by the postponed broadcast date, which was moved from its usual slot in early January due to the postponed release dates of many films. For the past two years, Golden Globe Awards televisions were preceded by an NFL playoff Sunday afternoon on NBC, which provided a powerful launch and promotion platform for audiences.

The record breaking ratings are a worrying sign for ABC’s April 25 Oscars telecast, which will also face social distancing and lack of theatrical success. The Golden Globes honored Nomadland as Best Dramatic Film, which grossed just over $ 1 million at the box office as theaters in many major cities remain closed.

The Oscars hit a low audience in 2020, with 23.6 million viewers.

While the circumstances of Sunday’s record-breaking Golden Globe Awards audience were beyond the control of the HFPA, the timing couldn’t be worse as the organization is under scrutiny on a number of fronts.

There is a story where the hosts of the Golden Globe Awards joke about the legitimacy of the HFPA, but the Times report and its aftermath gave an extra edge to the gags delivered by the show’s host, Newly-based Tina Fey. York and Amy. Poehler, appearing at the traditional location of the ceremony, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

We all know the awards show is stupid, Fey said. But the point is, even with silly things, inclusiveness is important.

There was also a brief appearance on stage by three HFPA officials who said the organization was determined to diversify its membership. Members of the association have not included a black journalist for at least 20 years.

The HFPA has been criticized for not recognizing with its top prizes any of the critically acclaimed films starring black artists, such as Ma Raineys Black Bottom and One Night In Miami …, or television series like I May Destroy You.

A number of black performers have been honored in the acting categories, including the late Chadwick Boseman and Audra Day, who was the first black actress to win in the film category in 35 years. Day won for his performance in the United States against Billie Holiday while Boseman was honored for Ma Raineys Black Bottom.

In a letter sent to the HFPA board on Sunday, Times Up chief executive officer Tina Tchen said the organization had not gone far enough in addressing its diversity concerns since her appeal. last week.

HFPA statements tonight and over the past few days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the issues at hand, Chen wrote. Your stated version of the change is the cosmetic discovery of blacks. This is not a solution.

A separate letter called on NBC, which has a long-term deal to broadcast the Golden Globes, to use its influence for change. Much of the Golden Globes’ credibility stems from its affiliation with your network, Tchen wrote. NBCUniversal has a reputational interest in resolving these issues.

NBC made no comment on the Times Up letter on Monday.