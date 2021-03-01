Ralph Peterson Jr., drummer who revived hard bop, dead at 58ExBulletin



Ralph Peterson Jr., a drummer, conductor, songwriter and educator whose propulsion and volatile combustion were hallmarks of a 40-year-plus jazz career, died Monday in North Dartmouth, Mass. The cause was complications from cancer, her manager, Laura Martinez, tells NPR Music; Peterson had lived with the disease for six years. He was 58 years old.

Peterson’s irresistible force of rhythm, coupled with his alert ear and agile drive, made him one of the most notable jazz musicians to emerge in the 1980s. Part of a peer group known as The name of Young Lions, who united around the resurgence of acoustic hard bop, he distinguished himself early on as a powerful steward of this tradition.

“It is a music which revolves around richly ambiguous harmonies and sly and mercurial melodies”, wrote Jon Pareles in 1990, review a performance for the New York Times. “As difficult as it is to play, Mr. Peterson and his band have rekindled a sense of risk and style triumph.”

Risk and Triumph, both inextricably intertwined, aptly describes almost all of the music associated with Peterson as a driving force on the early albums of trumpeter Terence Blanchard and saxophonist Donald Harrison; as the leader of groups like Triangular, an adventurous piano trio, and the Fo’tet, with a front line of saxophone and vibraphone; and as the anointed heir of Art Blakey, ancestor of hard-bop and drummer-conductor of the Jazz Messengers, whose ranks have produced generations of great jazz talent.

Due to his own role in this group, Blakey did not often work with other drummers. Peterson was a notable exception, initially as a second drummer in a Jazz Messengers Big Band. He became Blakey’s protector and after the master’s death in 1990, his torchbearer and successor. Peterson dedicated his 1994 album Blue Note Art to the music and memory of Blakey, and then formed the Messenger Legacy, a demolition team made up of other prominent Jazz Messengers alumni.

Peterson often imitated facets of Blakey’s style like a press-roll crescendo on the snare, an object lesson in tension and release with unwavering vigor, convinced that his own musical personality was broad enough to accommodate them. “I think if you don’t know how to play like someone else first, you can never come up with what someone can identify as your own style, ”he said in a Interview 2011 with pianist George Colligan, occasional collaborator.

Among the many other members of Peterson’s circle were saxophonists Steve Wilson, Craig Handy and Wayne Escoffery; clarinetists Don Byron and Todd Marcus; cornetist Graham Haynes; and pianists Geri Allen, Michele Rosewoman, Orrin Evans and Uri Caine. Some of these musicians featured Peterson in their groups; most played in his.

On a 2001 album titled The art of War, Peterson served as an anchor for a group of young players: Evans, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, saxophonist Jimmy Greene and bassist Eric Revis. They bring the necessary fire and commitment to his tune “Freight Train”, the title of which suggests one of the essential metaphors that his playing has often inspired.

Born in Pleasantville, NJ on May 20, 1962, Ralph Peterson Jr. came into a family of drummers: his grandfather played the drums, as did four of his uncles. He started playing drums at the age of 3, but it was as a trumpeter that he made his way into the jazz studies program at Rutgers University.

Thanks in part to Blakey’s blessing, he took off as a drummer in the revived hard-bop mode, bringing an explosive quality that defies any complaint of outdated conservatism. After appearing on albums by Out of the Blue, a group assembled by Blue Note Records as a vehicle for young jazz players, Peterson made several of his own releases for the label starting in 1988 with Triangular and V, both with Geri Allen.

With the Fo’tet, active in the 90s, Peterson explored a pugnacious and slippery form of post-bop, finding a vital partner in Bryan Carrott on mallet percussion. The group devoted entire albums to the jazz repertoire (Ornettology, The Fo’tet plays the monk), but also served as a vehicle for new music. The reclamation project, released on Evidence Music in 1995, consisted entirely of compositions by Peterson, including tracks bearing “Turn It Over”, “Song of Serenity”, “Acceptance” which hinted at its own winding path.





In his twenties, with a booming career, Peterson struggled with drug addiction. Years later, after finding sobriety, he often referred to the experience as an uplifting tale for his students at Berklee College of Music, some of whom became collaborators on the bandstand. Peterson formed the GenNext Big Band as a melting pot for Berklee’s talent, modeled after Blakey’s big band; his debut album, in 2018, was a tribute to Blakey titled I remember Bu.

Peterson released this album on his own Onyx Music, which he formed ten years ago, in part out of frustration at the unavailability of his Blue Note recordings. Among the other albums on Onyx, we find Forward and upward, by Messenger Legacy, and two tracks by Aggregate Prime, an exploratory quintet with Gary Thomas on saxophone and Mark Whitfield on guitar.

On a 2016 album titled Triangular III, Peterson hires a former student, Luques Curtis, and his brother, pianist Zaccai Curtis. Here is the trio playing “Backgammon”, a tune by Walter Davis, Jr .; the footage captures Peterson’s powerful presence on drums and the way he could shift the focus from performance to moment.

Peterson’s next album, due out this spring, will also feature the Curtis brothers, as well as singer Jazzmeia Horn and percussionist Eguie Castrillo. He titled it Rise from me, referring in part to the experience of black Americans with law enforcement.

A permanent embodiment of the warrior philosopher, Peterson also ran a taekwondo studio in Boston; he received his fifth dan black belt ranking in 2019 because he was fighting cancer. Speak with Bill Milkowski for a DownBeat profile the year before, Peterson had been open about what he had endured.

“I guess that’s the Klingon in me,” he laughed, alluding to the belligerent. Star Trek species. “I was lucky enough to be dead, but I’m grateful to be alive. And the focus, intensity, and pace that I work and live at now is directly related to the spiritual wake-up call that tomorrow isn’t promised. “