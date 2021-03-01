Entertainment
Lady Gaga’s bulldog comforted dog walker after being shot
Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer said one of Gaga’s beloved French Bulldogs rushed to his side as he lay on a Hollywood sidewalk, bleeding after receiving a bullet in the chest during a ruthless dognapping attack last week.
The assailants in the February 24 assault near Fischer’s home grabbed two of Gaga’s bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, and left, leaving Asia behind. In two moving Instagram posts on Monday, Fischer written from hospital bed: “As a car drove by and blood flowed from my gunshot wound, an angel trotted and lay down next to me.”
Lady Gagas’ hero dog walker Ryan Fisher recovering in hospital. pic.twitter.com/1ASvhYKXnr
– Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 1, 2021
“My panicked cries died down as I looked at her, even though that indicated that the blood flowing around her tiny body was mine,” Fischer continued. “I rocked Asia the best I could, I thanked her for all the amazing adventures we had together, I apologized for not being able to stand up for her brothers, and then I decided that I would always try to save them and myself.
Fortunately, Koji and Gustav were found two days after this attack and returned to Gaga’s representatives. The pop superstar is reportedly in Rome making a movie, but she’s been following the situation closely.
Gaga would pay a reward of $ 500,000 to a woman who found the dogs and turned them into the Los Angeles Police Department Community Police Station. Police told The Associated Press that the woman was “neither involved nor associated” with the theft. Police continue to search for suspects.
Lady Gaga’s dogs tied to pole in alley, Finder gets $ 500,000 reward https://t.co/lpnmUggLk7
– TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2021
Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippet told People there was no indication the thieves specifically targeted Gaga’s dogs. Dog experts say French Bulldogs are among the most popular breeds and are easy to fly due to their small size. Tippet told People he believed the suspects were “likely individuals who recognize the value of dogs.”
Fischer was walking Gaga’s three dogs, Koji, Gustav and Asia on Wednesday night near his home when he was confronted by at least two assailants who pulled up in a car. Surveillance video of a resident, obtained by CNN, showed that there was a physical altercation during which Fischer was heard saying to the attackers: “No, no”
The heartbreaking video also showed one assailant holding the victim, while another appeared to be pointing a gun. A gunshot is heard, Fischer falls backwards and the thieves rush towards the car.
“Oh my God, oh my God help me,” Fischer shouted as the car drove away. As neighbors rushed to his aid, he continued to cry out for help, saying he had been shot in the heart and lungs and two dogs had been stolen.
Gaga issued a statement on Friday, praising Fischer as a “hero”. She said, “You risked your life to fight for our family. You are forever a hero.
The Fischer family too told TMZ Friday that they expect him to make a “full recovery”.
“Ryan is currently receiving extraordinary care in the hospital and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the family said in the statement. “We can’t say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who worked tirelessly to take care of Ryan.”
In his post, Fischer expressed his gratitude to the public, the police for helping bring Koji and Gustav back to safety, and first responders and healthcare workers: “You literally saved my life.”
He also told Gaga, “Your babies are back and the family is whole, we made it! You have shown so much support throughout this crisis to me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss of your children, was unwavering. I love you and thank you. “
Fischer concluded his second job saying, “There is still a lot of healing to be done, but I look forward to the future and the time when I will be bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even a wee of excitement?) from Asia, Koji and Gustav. “
