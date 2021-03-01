What Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal About Prenup





The Keeping Up With You star Kim Kardashians recently filed for divorce from Kanye West. Here’s what the divorce papers say about them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been silent on their split, even after the keeping up with the Kardashians star has officially filed for divorce from the rapper. Taking a closer look at the filing, some divorce papers share some very interesting details about the former couple’s prenuptial agreement and how amicable their separation is. Overall, theKUWTK Fans weren’t too shocked when Kim and Kanye’s divorce broke, as he had been teased in the media for some time. A few weeks after the start of 2021, several reports claimed that “divorce is imminentFor the superstar couple after more than six years of marriage and four children together. It was in December 2020 that reports first revealed the separate livesthes you were experiencing after Kanye’s election defeat. kicked off his campaign. presidential. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Why Fans Love Kim’s ‘Energy’ Amid Kanye Divorce Rumors Now that Kim’s divorce petition has been revealed, it shows how well planned and organized her divorce from Kanye was. The founder of SKIMS quotedirreconcilable differences“as grounds for divorce, shared by Hollywood life. She also applied for joint custody of their four children, which includes legal and physical custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Newspapers also show that neither Kim nor Kanye intended to seek spousal support or fight for property. “In accordance with the prenuptial agreement of the parties, all assets and obligations of each party are its separate property,“reads the divorce filing. In the months leading up to their May 2014 wedding in Paris, details were revealed byOnline radarregarding the contract that Kim and Kany signed and accepted. It was said that the KKW Beauty founder would receive $ 1 million for each year she was married to Kanye and keep any gifts he gave her during their time together. Given the recent divorce filing, it’s possible Kim and Kanye agreed to give her $ 6 million for the total six years they spent together. The couple will also remain at their respective homes in Calabasas and Wyoming. With Kim having custody of their children, it is likely that she will find out how Kanye remains a present figure in their children’s lives. Rapper “Stronger” had already been separated from his family in the months preceding the divorce filing. He lives alone on his Wyoming ranch while Kim stayed in California with the children. Maybe Kanye will choose to visit Los Angeles to see his kids, orkeeping up with the Kardashians star will agree to allow them to spend time with their father in Wyoming. More: KUWTK: Kanye allegedly tried to sell Kim’s jewelry days before divorce Source:Hollywood life,Online radar 90 Day Fiancé: Why Lisa and Usman’s ‘baby girl’ relationship was never going to work









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos