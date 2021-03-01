Best Celebrity Homes at the 2021 Golden Globes: Bill Murray wins

Awards season offers a rare glimpse into the lives of the stars this year or at least in their living rooms.

The Golden Globes are usually held at the Beverly Hilton hotel, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, only Amy Poehler was welcomed to the California site for the 2021 ceremony on Sunday while co-host Tina Fey took to the stage. maintained the Fort of the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Other stars have called from their living rooms, hotels and even from friends like Jason Bateman, who streamed from BFF Jennifer Aniston’s home.

Check out some of the best celebrity homes seen on Zoom. Judging by the reactions from the fans, Bill Murray’s house wins for the best course.

Bill Murray

Near Los Angeles

A large tree and a green lawn stretch away from a glass wall at Murray’s back. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bill Murray stole the party in a tropical hawaiian shirt shirt, martini in hand, with what appears to be the Los Angeles skyline behind him. A large tree and a green lawn stretch away from a glass wall at its back.

Fans wanted to know more about the sprawling property in the background, but it remains a mystery. Property records only show that the 70-year-old “On the Rocks” actor owns homes in Malibu and Valley Center, south of Los Angeles. However, none of these properties seem to have a Los Angeles view.

Jason bateman

Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air, California, home

Jason Bateman was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Television Drama Series. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jason Bateman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama Series and he filmed the Golden Globes from the home of his girlfriend Jennifer Anistons, his Instagram story shows.

The Aniston Bookcase has built-in dark brown wood shelves with recessed lighting with books and knick knacks in an organized red color palette.

Aniston purchased the 8,500 square foot home in 2011. realtor.com

Behind a ring light, Bateman’s laptop can be seen sitting on a stack of books atop a magnificent round wooden table. He sits in Aniston’s padded chairs, and under his feet is a faded blue and white Anastasia rug.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, lives in Bel Air’s $ 21 million mansion where she married her ex-husband Justin Theroux, 49, in 2015. realtor.com

Also on the table is a flower arrangement and family photos of Aniston, including photos of his parents and one of his dogs. Aniston’s Bookcase also has a Lindsey Adelman Branched Bubble Chandelier, a Robert Motherwell Painting and a Jean Royre Polar Bear Sofa, according to an Architectural Digest report.

His house is designed with warm wood, stone and bronze. realtor.com

Aniston’s instaStory also shows her boyfriend Will Speck using a number painted frog paint canvas as a bounce card for the 52-year-old “Ozark” star and her two daughters, Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9. years. Speck, Aniston and Bateman are known for their collaboration on Paramount’s 2016 film “Office Christmas Party”.

Bateman filmed the Golden Globes from the home of his girlfriend Jennifer Anistons. realtor.com

Aniston, 52, bought her $ 21 million, 8,500 square foot Bel Air home in 2011. It has Asian-inspired pocket gardens, terraces, city and ocean views, and a swimming pool. exterior. His house is designed with warm wood, stone and bronze, according to the list.

Kate hudson

Pacific Palisades, California, home

Kate Hudson’s house is right next to her childhood home in Pacific Palisades. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hudson, 41, was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in the controversial Sias Music.

Even though Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe for her performance in I Care a Lot, it was the Hudson sofa that stole the scene.

Hudson appeared to be streaming from his 6,431-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Pacific Palisades, California. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The beautiful embroidered sofa features red and gold tree branches, birds and flowers.

Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn, 75, and at least a dozen other friends and family piled up on the sofa with her during the ceremony.

Green velvet curtains hang in the background and a projection screen hangs off-camera, so Hudson can watch the Globes.



Hudson, 41, was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in Sia’s controversial “Music”. realtor.com

Hudson appeared to be streaming from his 6,431-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Pacific Palisades, California. realtor.com following

To close The CDC official said on Monday that she was “deeply …



Hudson appears to have sunk from his 6,431 square foot, five bedroom, five bathroom home in Pacific Palisades, California. Hudson’s house is right next to the house she grew up in with her mother. The English country-style house has a garden, swimming pool, maisonette and canyon views, according to Realtor.com SEO.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Los Angeles Hotel

Anya Taylor-Joy famously “doesn’t have a home” and was actually gunned down from a hotel room. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for her hit Netflix show The Queens Gambit.

But Taylor-Joy does not have a home, and actually filmed her Golden Globes appearances from an unspecified hotel room in Los Angeles, where she is filming a new David O. Russell film. (Her rumored fiancé Eoin Macken also lives in Los Angeles.)

Photos from its Instagram stylists reveal that this is an Old Hollywood-style hotel with art deco green patterned carpet and ornate wrought-iron handrails. Huge red marble pillars topped with decorative gilded capitals flank a curtain stage, and tall windows and high ceiling mirrors stretch to the vaulted ceilings.

In the dimly lit hotel room, Taylor-Joy sat on a white sofa with a houndstooth pillow. Behind her was an art deco mirror surrounded by a four-layered wooden frame.

A gray table with a crisscross fabric front contains a simple table lamp with a semi-transparent base and a white shade. A tall, stretched leafy plant in Taylor-Joy’s photo with a bouquet of white roses.

Tiffany, who supplied Taylor-Joy’s jewelry, also gave a glimpse of the hotel room, showing views of the Los Angeles skyline from a balcony or rooftop terrace.

Taylor Simone Ledward

The Los Angeles House

Taylor Simone Ledward’s gold dress matched perfectly with gold flecks in the home decor. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Simone Ledward, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman, accepted her Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film on his behalf. The 43-year-old “Black Panther” star died of colon cancer in August.

She sat on a white crushed velvet sofa near a white pillow with soft flower patterns. Three modern paintings with golden frames hung behind her, perfectly matching her golden dress. Next to her sat a black-topped wooden table with a black and gold lamp, as shown in the photos.

Ledward is from Los Angeles and the couple lived there together until Boseman died this summer. It is not known whether she joined the awards ceremony from her own home or from another location.