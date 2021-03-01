Why a Superman reboot is better than Man of Steel 2

Man of Steel 2 could be good, but restart the cutscene of DCSuperman sounds better. First played in black and white by Kirk Alyn and George Reeves, it wasn’t until Christopher Reeve donned the famous red cape that Superman became a true movie icon. The role passed to Brandon Routh before finally falling into the capable hands of Henry Cavill for 2013.Steel man. The Briton would play Clark Kent inBatman V Superman: Dawn of Justice andJustice League, but its status has since fallen into speculation.

Cavill was first reported in the DCEU, and then rumors claimed the actor was at Warner HQ to get more. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a direct sequel, but even when Henry Cavill sought to shed his blue tights,Man of Steel 2has never been on the table, despite the actor’s ideas alongsideMission: Impossible – Fallout director, Christopher McQuarrie. At the start of 2021, a glimmer of hope remainedSteel man follow-up (especially after the unlikely Snyder Cup victory), but those dreams were dashed thanks to the recent confirmation of a Superman to restart.

With production by JJ Abrams and writing by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Warner Bros. is gearing up for a new incarnation of Krypton’s favorite (and, indeed, only) son. While Cavill’s fate isn’t set in stone, the announcement appears to end his time as a DC superhero. Understandably, this left DCEU supporters unhappy, and JJ Abrams’ choice as producer may not have helped, following the controversialStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We could even question the decision to announce a new chapter of Superman so close to the release ofJustice League by Zack Snyder. Putting those factors aside, however, the idea of ​​rebooting Superman may be better thanMan of Steel 2 at the moment.

Man of Steel (and the DCEU Superman approach) didn’t work

Before dissectingSteel manZack Snyder’s failures, let’s face it, Zack Snyder’s DCEU debut is absolutely right with the new look of Cavill, the unabashedly modern version of Superman. The action scenes are more intense and visceral than anything the character has ever offered in live-action, and served to bring Kal-El’s status home as an all-powerful alien among humans. weak and frail. Snyder’s portrayal of “Christ Meets Goku” from Superman took the character to more realistic territory that was suitable for a post.Black Knight generation. Cavill, meanwhile, is perfect for the room, and no DCEU flaws can be kicked out of his door. But if the film had been a raging success, fans would be talking about it.Man of Steel 3 or4 right now, rather than hopeful for number 2, so where did DCEU Superman go wrong?

The knot of theSteel man criticism is the darkness that runs through Henry Cavill’s origin story. For the best part of a century, Superman has been a silver lining across comics, television, and film, but much of that has been removed in Zack Snyder.Steel man, with Supes now a brooding figure whose traditionally rosy outlook had been officially deemed disconnected. There is less distance between Clark Kent and Supermanthan in previous accounts of the Kryptonian story, and that makes the shocking scene where DC’s healthiest hero grabs General Zod’s neck seems overdone. Despite all his conflict and rage, Superman had little light to counter his anguish.

Steel manThe issues were reflected in the immediacy, with cautiously warm reviews and a solid but unspectacular box office draw. Henry Cavill’s Superman certainly could have been saved but, sadly, later versions of DCEU fell short.Batman v superman dubbed the threat of Superman Under the Current in order to justify Bruce Wayne’s hatred of him, but the two heroes seemed silly like pawns in Lex Luthor’s poorly explained plan and, of course, the “Martha” moment stole the credibility that Clark and Bruce’s feud might have had. One year later,Justice LeagueThe success of the latter can be measured by the fact that the cultural movement has started to release a different cut.

With every step of Superman’s DCEU tenure, Henry Cavill has been let down, never able to redeem the character after a lopsided debut inSteel manThis could change thanks toJustice League by Zack Snyder, but the release of the original cut comes too late. Voice support forMan of Steel 2 on social media proves the impact Henry Cavill had in occupying Superman’s scarlet Y-fronts, but from a purely business standpoint, the DCEU character hasn’t had enough critical or business success. to avoid Hollywood pushing the big red and increasingly popular restart button. .

It’s too late for Man Of Steel 2

Mixed reactions to DCEU Superman only partially explain why a reboot is wiser than carrying on with itMan of Steel 2 – bad timing is also a major factor. Regardless of the serious controversial pathSteel man forged, a sequel would have made sense either immediately before or afterBatman v superman, allowing Cavill to explore his character before the franchise expands Clark’s circle of super-friends.Man of Steel 2 could even have been a much-needed pick-me-up to relieve the sting left byJustice Leaguein 2017, bringing the DCEU back to its roots and sowing the seeds for Clark’s next adventure. Sadly, neither of those scenarios came to fruition, and 2021 kicked off without a word from aMan of Steel 2, nor any real indication of how the Cavill Superman story might continue. The only way forward is throughJustice League by Zack Snyder which, at the time of writing, is definitely not going to turn into another DC movie continuity.

Compared to the mid-2010s, the DCEU is in a state of disarray, partly by circumstance and partly by design. Negative reactions toBatman v superman andJustice League effectively ended any long-term hope Warner Bros. had for its shared superhero universe, and while other releases for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam all come in DCEU wrapper, they’ll be in big size. self-contained part in nature. 2022Flashwill open the multiverse to DC films, connecting the modern series to that of Tim BurtonBatmanseries and effectively break down the walls between generations of superheroes. With the Snyder cut also in the mix, it’s hard to see howMan of Steel 2 fits into the current structure of the DC Cinematic Universe. It’s a sequel 4 or 5 years too late.

Why a Superman reboot is better than Man of Steel 2

JJ Abrams’Superman restarting offers opportunities that simply wouldn’t be possible with Steel man 2. Thinking back to Superman’s film career, it becomes clear that sequels don’t come naturally to the American Boy Scout, in large part because of his overwhelming power. Aside from Superman’s origin story and fights with other Kryptonians, there aren’t many more blockbuster-friendly 2-hour plots that easily flow to the character, which makes reboots a lot more. attractive. That said, no one needs to see another tale of Baby Clark crashing into a farm, learning to use his powers for good, uncovering his legacy, and more.SupermanThe latter’s latest reboot offers an opportunity to do something completely different – potentially replacing Clark with Calvin Ellis.

Thanks to DC’s “anything is possible” incoming multiverse format, it is possible to put Earth-23’s Superman into action. Created by Grant Morrison, Calvin Ellis (Kalel to his Kryptonian friends) was a childhood Krypton refugee adopted by another Earth family, who became President of the United States instead of a mild-mannered reporter for the Daily Planet . Naturally, that backstory opens up an entirely new and unseen origin of Superman that strikes new notes compared to Cavill or any of his predecessors. Furthermore, President Ellis’ rise is much more geared towards hope than the disgruntled little journalist who says he’s unhappy at being overlooked for the big stories.

Whether Abrams and Coates take Calvin Ellis for a ride or stick with Clark Kent, the next Superman movie needs to keep the human side of the character front and center, because that’s where the long-term interest lies. Because the Kryptonian is rarely outmatched in power, there are only so many enemies to beat until the novelty wears off. The true value of aSuperman The story is the duality between Clark and his alter ego. On how a man of extraordinary abilities is able to overcome everyday obstacles and extraordinary challenges in the same 24 hour period, and on the identity that a man of this nature creates for himself. WithSteel man, Zack Snyder pinned his colors to the opposite pole, focusing more on the divine aspects of Superman’s presence on Earth, his capacity for barbarism, and his public perception as a savior or demon. To go back and focus on Clark inMan of Steel 2 is no longer an option. Better to tell a new story with a mindset of its own.

