Free Live Stream of The Voice: How to Watch Season 20 Online Without Cable
The voice airs the first episode of its 20th season on NBC on Monday March 1 at 8 p.m. The series is hosted by Carson Dalyand features coaches Kelly clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick jonas, and John legend.
Each coach also has a permanent advisor, including Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Dan + Shay for Team Blake, Brandy for Team Legend, and Darren criss for the Nick team.
Here is the information you will need to watch a free live broadcast of The voice online without cable.
The Voice airs the first episode of the 20th season of its series on Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will last two hours and will be followed by the first episode of Debris at 10 p.m.
If you’re a cord cutter or don’t have a cable, you can live stream The Voice on any of the following streaming platforms:
You can use the channel finder tool on your provider’s website to locate it: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum / Charter, Optimum / Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.
If you missed the first episode of The Voice or want to watch the series online as soon as it becomes available, check out the following streaming platforms:
According to NBC official website: Four-time Emmy-winning music competition series The Voice is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the nation’s greatest singers invited to participate in the new season of shows, which returns on March 1. Superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton return for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host. The show’s innovative format includes four stages of competition: the first begins with the blind auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts and, finally, the live performance shows.
Here’s a look at The Voice, courtesy of the show’s official YouTube channel:
