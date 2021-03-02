Ellen DeGeneres lists mansion bought from Maroon 5’s Adam Levine





Ellen DeGeneres, a daytime talk show host and real estate geek, is thinning out her real estate portfolio, after listing a gated Beverly Hills estate with a Tinseltown pedigree on Monday for $ 53.5 million. The ivy-covered Los Angeles estate was completely remodeled last year with incredible quality, style and taste, according to the listing by Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport, who was not immediately available for comment. If he sells at or near her request, it would mark a huge boon for Ms DeGeneres, 63, and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, 48. Adam Levine, leader of Maroon 5. The pop star had owned the five-bedroom home for just over a year before handing the keys to Ms DeGeneres. After buying the spread in March 2018 for $ 34 million, Mr Levine, 41, and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, spent a considerable amount of money to renovate the place. He remodeled the interiors and grounds and added new amenities, which in total bring the star down to around $ 8 million, Mansion Global has previously reported. The couple bought the house in May 2019 for $ 42.5 million from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. Realtor.com The estate was completely renovated last year with incredible quality, style and taste. Realtor.com The five-bedroom home spans over 10,000 square feet. Realtor.com Covering over 10,000 square feet, the property has all the hallmarks of celebrity couple homes: natural materials, neutral palettes, and an eye for luxury. There’s a two-story lobby with reclaimed wood floors, a living room with a stone fireplace and white plaster walls, a dining room with a wet bar, and a wood-paneled library, according to the listing. In addition, there is a gourmet kitchen, a separate chef’s kitchen, a media room, a professional screening room with a bar, a gym and a guesthouse. There’s a gourmet kitchen with a separate chefs kitchen. Realtor.com The dining room has a bar and a wood-paneled library.

Realtor.com The estate has a multimedia room as well as a professional projection room.

Realtor.com Outside, a resort-style swimming pool is joined by gardens, outdoor entertainment areas, patios, and a sunken tennis court. While it is difficult to track the whereabouts of Ms. DeGeneres and Ms. de Rossis’ real estate, their latest transactions include the sale of their Bali-inspired Montecito compound in November for $ 33.3 million and their purchase of a $ 49 million estate in the same upscale Californian enclave in September. A rep for the pair declined to comment on the list. The two-story lobby has reclaimed wood floors while the living room has a stone fireplace and white plaster walls.

Realtor.com Outside, a resort-style swimming pool is joined by gardens, outdoor entertainment areas, patios, and a sunken tennis court. Realtor.com

