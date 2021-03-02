The saddest death of every season

Immersed in a dystopian wasteland where the dead walk, death is a given. In the face of famine, disease, and flesh-hungry monsters, humans no longer thrive, they simply struggle to survive. Sometimes the most dangerous things in their path are not the zombies, but the other survivors they encounter along the way.

It has been more than ten years since the creation of AMCs The walking dead, and the post-apocalyptic epic drama has seen its fair share of bloodshed. Many beloved characters, young and old, have been lost over the past ten seasons, but some of those losses have broken hearts much more than others.

ten Season 1: Amy

Part of what made Amy’s death so painful was not only that it was one of the show’s first major losses, but also that it was so sudden and unexpected. Gathered for a fish barbecue, the group’s peaceful night is spoiled when the walkers enter the camp, taking them by surprise.

Amy is bitten as she pulls over to the RV for a bathroom break, and by the time Andrea hears her sister screaming, it’s too late. Although she stays with Amy until the end, Andrea isn’t quite the same after her sister’s death.

9 Season 2: Dale Horvath

Dale Horvath was the gentle and balanced grandfather of their small group of survivors. He bonded with each of them in the way they needed him most, offering them a comforting ear, Daddy’s jokes, and wise advice. He and his VR were at the heart of forming the group, but it was his kindness that really kept the group together.

He is perhaps the last character to have deserved the excruciating death of being horribly gutted by a walker. His death struck an intense emotional chord with both the audience and the survivors who had grown up to care for and rely on him.

8 Season 3: Merle Dixon

Merle is an example of a character’s death that wasn’t heartbreaking because of his loss, but because of the reaction of a character around him. Merle Dixon was ruthless, racist, sexist, and a bad brother, but Daryl’s heartbreaking sobs as tears rolled down his face at the sight of his dead and upset older brother aren’t something that is easily forgotten.

He only did more than Merle had recently turned away from his cruel ways and alignment with the Governor, and tried to make an effort to be a better person.

7 Season 4: Hershel Greene

Hershel’s death was inevitable, but that didn’t make it any easier to come to terms with. The older man, benevolent and protective, had opened his heart and home to survivors, filling Dale’s shoes as a mentor and patriarch. Previously a veterinarian, he also provided the group with desperately needed medical care.

The tough old man is also one of the few who survived a bite by immediately having his leg amputated, and his kindness and tenacity made him even more painful when used as an emotional pawn by the Governor, and beheaded in front of all his family and friends.

6 Season 5: Beth Greene

Beth was gentle and infinitely compassionate. Known for helping care for baby Judith and singing to soothe the souls of weary survivors, she emanated an air of innocence that was rare for anyone living in such a brutal world.

Much like Amy, her death was sudden and shocking, occurring as she was about to be saved from Dawn by all of her loved ones. Fans may not agree on their take on her, but Daryl loved him, and seeing him cry as he carried his limp body out of the hospital, knowing he has one less friend. in the world, is a terrible loss.

5 Season 6: Denise Cloyd

Denise Cloyd was an anxious but empathetic and kind-hearted survivor who worked as a medic in the Alexandria Safe Zone. One of the few LGBTQ + characters on the show, she also formed a romantic relationship with Tara during the show’s sixth season.

Denise’s death is sudden and accidental, shortly before the introduction of Negan, next season’s big bad. In the midst of a heated speech, she is cut off by an arrow aimed at Daryl as it pierces his eye, instantly killing her.

4 Season 7: Glenn Rhee

Perhaps the most painful loss of all seasons of the show has been the graphic and vicious murder of Glenn Rhee. Eager to make a point, Negan gleefully proclaims he’s going to kill someone from Rick’s group, fully enjoying his sinister play of “Duck, Duck, Goose” as he walks the semicircle as if taking an informed decision.

When Daryl goes after Negan after killing Abraham, Negan decides to kill another person as punishment, and Gleen is the unlucky chosen one. The first punches crush Glenn’s skull and knock his eye out of its socket, and Negan laughs at the mess he made of the brave and benevolent pizza boy. Her last words are a jumbled whisper of words that imply her endless love for Maggie.

3 Season 8: Carl Grimes

A death must be sad if it makes Negan cry. Carl was bitten by a walker while trying to save the life of a stranger, and more than anything it illustrates who Carl was becoming as a man. Although young Grimes had gone through many moral and emotional ups and downs, he was ultimately becoming a better person than his worst days.

He did his best in the wild environment he had grown up in, constantly exposed to death and violence from a young age. Her death was slow, but she was surrounded by loved ones. We will miss him.

2 Season 9: Henry

Orphaned and adopted by Carol and King Ezekiel, Henry eventually had a stable home and a loving family. He even had a growing relationship with Lydia, the estranged daughter of the leader of the Whisperers.

Henry’s death at the hands of Alpha wasn’t necessarily sad because the public was attached to him, but it affected Carol so much that she ended her relationship with Ezekiel and fled into the isolation. Henry was not an audience favorite, but he was a key part of the happiness of some characters, and his loss was significant.

1 Season 10: Siddiq

Siddiq is a good man and Alexandria’s community doctor after Rick’s disappearance. An informal relationship with Rosita results in the unexpected but welcome addition of baby Coco to their small town, but their time is cut short.

Once he realizes that Dante is a Whisperer infiltrator who is harming them, it’s too late. Dante dominates him and suffocates him to death, leaving the baby without a father and Alexandria without a family doctor. There are still a few episodes left of the extended season of The walking dead, so there is always the possibility of a more painful death. Fans will just have to wait and see.

