Biggie Smalls, the human behind the legend
There are only a few known photographs of the Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur side by side, but only one is truly canonical. It’s 1993. Biggie is on the left in a checkered blindfold, laid hard, a toothpick sticking out of his mouth. Pac is on the right, in a THUG LIFE beanie and black leather vest over a skull and bone t-shirt, extending both middle fingers. They seem a bit distant from each other, two people taking a photo that they aren’t really interested in sharing with each other.
Photos are incomplete snapshots, of course. And Biggie and Tupac were friends before they became rivals. It’s clear from same-day footage of their friends’ era that appears late in the new Netflix documentary. Biggie: I have a story to tell. They’re seated at a table together, and Tupac is rapping for Biggie, an optimal audience. Both are playful, two young rising stars finding some respite with each other. As for the photo, a pose is just that.
The story of memory is what remains standing when all the rough edges are sanded down. And in the case of the Notorious BIG who was one of the most commercially successful and creative rappers of the 1990s, and whose murder in 1997 was a genre wound that remains unresolved, the story may have -being unreasonably flattened. Nearly two and a half decades later, Biggie Smalls’ narrative (aside from the music) often feels reduced to a few picture touchstones, or even just facial expressions, not to mention the merging of the older generations. later stories of Biggie and Tupac into one, especially since their musical careers told very different stories about hip-hop at that time.
This vagueness of truth is an issue that Biggie tackles head on, which is, for the most part, a prehistory of the Notorious BIG.Maybe half of the film is about his music career, and little is devoted to that. at its commercial peak. This makes the film anti-mythological, but also much more robust.
The first sequence you see in Biggie is of the rapper, then in his early twenties, shaving and joking that he was trying to stay true to himself at 18. A little later, he awkwardly sings Jodecis Freekn You, a slippery ’90s R&B classic. For so long, Biggie has been enshrined as a legend, a deity who opens your chest a little to see him portrayed as human.
The story Biggie directed by Emmett Malloy and which is based on a wide 90s videotape shot by Damion (D-Roc) Butler, childhood friend of Biggies, wants to tell how Christopher Wallace became Biggie Smalls, not how Biggie Smalls changed the world. He delves into the relationship between his parents: Voletta Wallace, who has become a public face of mourning and grief, and the father he barely knew. It chronicles the childhood spent in Jamaica, where his mother was born and where much of his family still resides, largely leaving unspoken how Jamaican toast and melody crept into his rap.
He spends time with Donald Harrison, a saxophonist who has performed with Art Blakey, McCoy Tyner and Lena Horne, and lived on the Biggies Brooklyn block, and who had a mentoring relationship with a teenage Biggie playing him jazz albums, taking him to the Museum of Modern Art, encouraging him to think beyond his neighborhood and treat his rap as an artistic practice.
Mentoring Harrisons, however, is only part of the education of Biggies kids. The drug store on Fulton Street, just around the corner from which his mother rarely let him go, waved him and his friends. Eventually, he was selling crack cocaine, and the operation he and his team carried out cost a few thousand dollars a week, according to an old interview from the movie. He once left some crack in his room to dry, and his mother, thinking it was old mashed potatoes, threw it away.
Before Sean Combs and then Puff Daddy offered him a path in the music business, dealing drugs was the most likely path for Biggies. And for a while, the two careers intertwined. Even Easy Mo Bee, who produced six songs on Ready to Die, describes driving on Fulton to see if Biggie was on the block, offering to take him on walks as a strategy to disentangle him from his street affairs. But in 1992, Roland (Olie) Young, Biggies’ childhood friend and racing buddy, was killed by his uncle, Carl (I-God) Bazemore, in a street argument, and subsequently, Biggie’s is turned to music.
By this time, Biggie had already appeared in Source magazine’s Unsigned Hype column. Hed also took part in a freestyle battle in a corner of Brooklyn (which was filmed incidentally) which helped him connect with DJ 50 Grand, with whom he would record his demo.
But even though his career has been a spectacular comet, most parts of the film about this rugged success focus more on how he treated his friends and took them on the trip (under the nickname Junior MAFIA). . At one point, Biggie and a cameraman stage on Lil Cease in a hotel room, undress, and Biggie immediately transforms into a big brother, turning to the camera lens and asking for his privacy. friend. Every now and then there’s commentary from Combs, which almost literally shines, a visual depiction of luxurious life to which hip-hop would provide an entrance, which Biggie struck as fancy but wouldn’t live to see.
Most of the meaningful footage here is by chance of a brutal trip on a tour bus with no air conditioning or the occasional chatter in a room at the Montrose, the Los Angeles hotel, on its last time in California. (The helicopter footage of Biggies’ funeral procession is also deeply moving, framing his death and life, as part of the city’s very architecture.)
In the March 1997 radio chat in San Francisco, billed as her last interview, Biggie already feels how the story will be selective in how she tells a deeply complicated tale. Asked about his issues with Tupac who was then dead, but who had become a vicious antagonist before Biggie rang or even looked mildly irritated. Instead, he measured, hoping to untie a delicate knot before it set. Take a chance to get to know the person before you judge a person who goes with anyone, not just me, he told the interviewer. First try to understand the facts.
