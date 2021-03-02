Biggie Smalls, the human behind the legend

There are only a few known photographs of the Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur side by side, but only one is truly canonical. It’s 1993. Biggie is on the left in a checkered blindfold, laid hard, a toothpick sticking out of his mouth. Pac is on the right, in a THUG LIFE beanie and black leather vest over a skull and bone t-shirt, extending both middle fingers. They seem a bit distant from each other, two people taking a photo that they aren’t really interested in sharing with each other.

Photos are incomplete snapshots, of course. And Biggie and Tupac were friends before they became rivals. It’s clear from same-day footage of their friends’ era that appears late in the new Netflix documentary. Biggie: I have a story to tell. They’re seated at a table together, and Tupac is rapping for Biggie, an optimal audience. Both are playful, two young rising stars finding some respite with each other. As for the photo, a pose is just that.

The story of memory is what remains standing when all the rough edges are sanded down. And in the case of the Notorious BIG who was one of the most commercially successful and creative rappers of the 1990s, and whose murder in 1997 was a genre wound that remains unresolved, the story may have -being unreasonably flattened. Nearly two and a half decades later, Biggie Smalls’ narrative (aside from the music) often feels reduced to a few picture touchstones, or even just facial expressions, not to mention the merging of the older generations. later stories of Biggie and Tupac into one, especially since their musical careers told very different stories about hip-hop at that time.