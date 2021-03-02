WandaVision Ending: all predictions of the final

The end of WandaVision promises to be explosive, with the prospect of at least two major battles, but what will happen and what shocks await us?

After eight episodes and some of the weirdest tales in the MCU to date,WandaVisionThe series finale promises to bring the Westview and Scarlet Witch sitcom-inspired fake reality story to a close. With less than an hour of Phase 4 opener runtime left, there are several setups to pay for, tragedies to overcome, and perhaps one of the most exciting setups for the rest of the game to be. Marvel’s monster franchise in the form of the Source of the Multiverse.

Although not the planned starting point for phase 4, WandaVisionportrait of the grief and fallout of Avengers: Endgame arguably suited the MCU better than the original plans. On top of that, the show’s willingness to embrace unconventional stories and areas unprecedented for the franchise has created a stall for other less typical Phase 4 events in a way that allows it to go back in time. Black Widow could never have done. It was cooler television in a world without water fountains, discursive cinema on a platform that still made its way into a world temporarily devoid of cinemas. It may have started slowly, by design, but the payoffs were huge when they came and the finale offers more of the same.

After the stunning reveal of White Vision at the end of Episode 8 and Episode 7 of Agatha, WandaVision has a lot of stuff to do before the credits roll. It’s not the kind of event that feels like it can have a sequel, especially with Wanda’s involvement in Doctor Strange 2, so at least most of them demand satisfactory pay. Here are all the key events that could happen during the final of WandaVision.

Wanda defeats Agatha (with the help of an overpowered Monica)

Monica Rambeaus absence of episode 8 of WandaVision when she had apparently been captured by Pietro in the previous post-credits scene was a surprise. Going from teasing her powers after crossing the Hex to her complete disappearance raised serious questions, but the narrative emphasis on Agathas ‘journey through Wandas’ psyche made up for this oversight. What is clear from the clues is that Monica will indeed become the MCU’s second active Captain Marvel (or at least her other Spectrum alter ego) and her powers will be on full display before the season ends. There has already been a confirmed origin, a change in her detailed makeup, powers teased and all that is needed now is money.

It makes sense for this to come up in the final showdown against Agatha Harkness due to the way the post-credits were set up. Pietro taking Monica into custody sets up a fight between the two, but it’s more interesting to see the two abominations in Agathas’ eyes knock her down. The Agathas’ insistence on the sanctity of ancient magic makes Wanda a walking violation, but it also creates the unique and intriguing perspective of Monica as a permanent product of that magic proving undoubtedly Wanda’s power. And Monica’s powers are weird and different enough that she’s a completely unknown amount, especially for Agatha, which inevitably means she’ll be the deciding factor.

Wanda, Vision and the twins team up to beat White Vision

Beyond Agatha’s defeat, Scarlet Witch will likely be reunited with her children and Vision’s return after missing Episode 8 for the most part for the other big threat in the finale: SWORD’s White Vision. Judging by the first image revealed by Disney +, the family will come together to fight for Westview in a symbolically charged battle for Vision’s soul. Sadly, White Vision is the only tangible part of this equation beyond Wanda herself and so WandaVision takes the lead in the comics, only they will remain for the final conflict. And this is entirely fitting: Vision in its “original” form – devoid of memory, emotion, and humanity – is a personification of all of Wanda’s fears of what she and Vision might have become if she was. ‘one or the other had followed their original stories as they had originally been. planned. As WandaVision is the tale of her grief, Wanda must struggle with her past.

There’s no secret new cameo or X-Men setup …

WandaVisionThe entire race so far has been punctuated by fan speculation on several notable setups. The question of when Mephisto was going to debut seemed a given at several points, even when Evan Peters’ Quicksilver followed an early leak, while Mr. Fantastic, the Blue Marvel, Nightmare and Nicholas Scratch were all pushed with a virtual certainty by the MCU Community. But WandaVision leaving one last big reveal for the finale would do the show and Agatha’s status as a real threat a disservice.

Agatha’s story established her as a big deal in its own right and adding one last act revealing who was undermining her would be bad storytelling, while almost everything else in possible cameo terms would be just distracting. In short, don’t expect to see Denzel Washington as Reed Richards. Or like Mephisto. If there’s any hint that another villain is coming to set up the Phase 4 multiverse films, that would make sense, but the idea of ​​a MarvelStudios property that could hide an entire cast is illogical. Even the most closed MCU sets couldn’t handle this and the majority of WandaVisionThe big twists and turns and revelations were all known news. The show just cleverly built so many directions around them that they felt like new revelations.

… but Doctor Strange may appear

Given Wanda’s connection to Doctor Strange, as evidenced by Elizabeth Olsen’s confirmed role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessStrange’s own presence would make the most sense of any MCU character in the finale. His role on Earth is as a protector against magical and mystical threats, so the fact that he hasn’t come to Westview yet doesn’t really make sense. It may not be possible that he is not aware of events in New Jersey, given that he has a list of the greatest threats to Earth in Thor: Ragnarok, and his involvement in the multiverse storyline requires him to step into this particular thread of the MCU. The problem, of course, is that Strange is arguably too powerful to show up before the fight is over without harming Wanda, so the best fit would be if he shows up at the end, maybe even in a stinger. post-credits to be defined. up Doctor Strange 2 as a follow-up (via Spider-Man: No Coming Home).

WandaVision has an unhappy ending and the vision dies (twice)

It doesn’t matter who wins at the end of WandaVisionThe last episode of Wanda Maximoff loses. The easiest route to achieve this is defeating Wanda, but that choice would underscore the series’ thread on grief. And the idea of ​​a happy ending where Wanda manages to achieve her vision and the white vision that she will be forced to fight is settlement work but would not allow Wanda to overcome her problems. Resolving grief by simply removing the cause and pushing back the pain is not a satisfactory conclusion. It’s more likely that Wanda’s true progress will force her to face all of her traumas head-on, rather than hiding it in the deeper parts of her brain or running away. his past; she and Vision were originally someone else’s weapons of design, targeted by someone else’s agenda and White Vision is a chilling reminder of that. White Vision represents this haunting fear but also VisionInfinity warthe death and loss of Wanda’s perfect life; for her to move on, Vision must die.

Related: WandaVision’s 5 Stages Of Grief Theory Explained (& Its Final Impact)

Even though Vision comes to the end of the fight with White Vision, Wanda cannot hold on to Westview. She unwittingly victimized townspeople, causing them pain that she simply cannot accept as part of her own happy ending without straying too far into the waters of the wicked. The heartbreaking reality is that Wanda will have to leave the Hex and Vision simply cannot. So having already died twice in Infinity war, WandaVision could see Vision die two more times. As for SWORD director Tyler Hayward, killing him wouldn’t be fair. He may have done wrong, but like Iron Man and Thanos before him, Hayward’s mindset is warped by his traumatic past thanks to the blip. His allusion to unthinkable difficulty seems to be the catalyst for Project Cataract, placing him more in the same empathic circle as Civil warIt’s Zemo. In the end, he might not be one of the WandaVisionvictims when the role of credits.

