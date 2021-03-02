Entertainment
Paris Hilton accuses David Letterman of ‘trying to humiliate me’ in 2007
Paris Hilton talks about situations in which she has felt abused in the media.
During Monday’s herpodcast episode“It’s Paris”, Hilton revealed she got “very emotional” watching the Hulu documentary“FramingBritney Spears”,who questioned the media’s treatment of Spears and other women.
Hilton said she could relate to Spears’ struggles and be described maintenance a2007she did with David Letterman, in which she feels that the actor has tried to humiliate her.
According to Hilton, Letterman’s public relations contacted her several times for an interview, but she “kept saying no.” Eventually, when Hilton released a perfume, she agreed to participate in his nighttime program as long as he promised not to elevate her time in prison.
“I felt like it was a safe place because I had been going through Letters for so many years, and I always had fun with myself and joked,” said Hilton, who was sentenced to 45 days in prison in 2007 for violating probation in an alcohol-related reckless driving case.
Shortly after Hilton took the stage, Letterman broke his word, wondering what food she was eating in prison and who ended up behind bars. At one point, Hilton told him, “I’ve moved on in my life so I don’t really want to talk about it anymore.”
“There wasn’t supposed to be a single question, and then he just kept pushing and pushing me and I got so uncomfortable, and I was so upset,” she continued. “It was like he was just trying to humiliate me.”
Hilton said she begged Letterman during the business breaks to drop the topic, but he didn’t want to give in.
“It was just very cruel and very mean,” she said. “After it ended, I just watched it and said, ‘I’m never coming back to this show again. You crossed the line. ‘ I didn’t say it because I’m not that kind of person, but I got angry. “
‘Frame Britney’ exposes a bigger problem than Britney
According to Hilton, Letterman would have a harder time getting away with it if this happened today.
“There is no way that is happening today,” she said. “It’s such a different world now.”
Hilton added that she eventually returned to the Letterman show after apologizing in a private capacity. She said their next interview was “so much better”.
“He knew he didn’t have to do this again,” she said. “I think he felt bad.”
During the podcast, Hilton also reacted to what she called a “disgusting” NSFW joke. Sarah silverman cracked his time behind bars on stage 2007 MTV MovieAwards.
Paris Hilton testifies about abuse she says she suffered at a residential school in Utah
“To sit in the audience with her just publicly humiliating myself, being so mean, so cruel, I was sitting there wanting to die,” said Hilton, who was in the audience that night. “I was trying to hold back my tears so hard. I had tears in my eyes. I literally wanted to get out of the whole room, but I was trying to be strong.”
She continued, “It was so painful, especially what I was going through in my life, to have someone so mean about it was really hard.”
According to Hilton, she hasn’t spoken to Silverman since.
“We are all survivors”: Paris Hilton denounces widespread abuse at her old school in new documentary
