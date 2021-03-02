Andra Days Big Night at the Golden Globes was filled with family and high fashion

Andra Day may be a first-time actress, but her Golden Globes victory last night was more than luck for the newbies. The multi-talented star, who won the award for best actress in a dramatic film for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, made his big screen debut in the legendary jazz musician’s Lee Daniels biopic. In the film, Day transforms to capture Holiday in his prime and during his downfall, a performance that earned him high praise and a well-deserved spot among awards season favorites. Yet when she found out that the hangar was receiving the highest honors, she was moved to tears.

The accomplishment was made even more special by the way it happened. The 2021 virtual ceremony saw Day surrounded by friends and family who cheered her on when her name was announced. This moment is just as much for [my mom] and my father as for me, day shared with Vogue after the show. They supported me so much and believed I could do anything.

Big night days may have come by far, she and her team logged in from the West Hollywoods Edition hotel, but she always arrived at the virtual ceremony in a look worthy of a movie star. She and stylist Wouri Vice selected a stunning gray tulle dress from the Chanel Couture Spring / Summer 2021 collection by Virginie Viards that offered a modern reinvention of jazz-era glamor. 1,000 hours of work went into the dress, which was made in the brand’s Paris workshop and features an intricate sequined macram bodice with over 183,000 embroidered elements. The meticulous attention to detail is a testament to the high standards of haute couture and the importance of Days’ presence at the Globes.

After adding a few layers of Chanel fine jewelry, including the dazzling Brins de Diamants earrings and a few Coco crush platinum and diamond rings, Day needed the finishing touch: a moment of beauty as detailed as her couture gown. To create Days ‘multidimensional, shiny berry lip makeup, artist Porsche Cooper went artistic by lining Days’ mouth with the dark dark Le Crayon Lvres in Berry and Rouge Noir before filling it in with a trio of Chanel lipsticks in different shades of burgundy. and purple. The lip look was a layering effect with a mix of four different lip colors, the star product being Rouge Coco Bloom in season, Cooper said. I chose the glamorous and deep shade of berries for the lips to enhance her particularly fresh makeup.[Andras] ethereal; The luminous mood of the goddess was the ultimate inspiration.

With hair, makeup and jewelry perfected, Day was ready to sit back, relax and enjoy a party night with her family and co-stars, Tyler James Williams and Tone Bell. Here, the nights that the big winner takes Vogue for an epic, couture look behind the scenes of her victory.