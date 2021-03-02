Golden Globes, “ Idol ”: TV rankings Sunday February 28, 2021





The ceremony organized remotely on Sunday is reduced by more than half compared to 2020.

Ratings for the Golden Globes slumped Sunday, with the ceremony’s opening numbers well below last year’s telecast. Quick national ratings that aren’t fully time zone adjusted and not quite accurate show NBC airing averaging just 5.42 million viewers and a score of 1.2 in the key 18-year-old adult ad population. at 49 years old. Both are down more than 60 percent from last year’s preliminary figures (14.76 million and 3.8). The 2020 Golden Globes, which aired in early January and had an NFL playoff game as an introduction, averaged 18.33 million viewers and 4.7 of the 18-49 demographic in the final . First Sunday digits do not include viewing the live show in the Pacific time zone or any viewing outside your home. Those numbers will be included in the same-day final tally released Tuesday morning and will likely push the numbers higher, but not enough to bring them closer to recent years. The last time the Golden Globes had such a small audience was in 2008, when the writers’ strike forced the cancellation of the usual celebratory ceremony. A televised press conference announcing the winners drew just over 6 million viewers. Other than that, the previous smallest audience for the awards since NBC acquired the rights to the show was 14.86 million in 2009. It wasn’t even the most watched show on Sunday: CBS ‘ 60 minutes (7.92 million viewers) and Equalizer (7.58 million) and ABC American Idol (6.47 million) are all currently ahead of the Globes. The big drops for the Golden Globes are in line with a recent trend among awards. Over the past six months, the CMA Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and American Music Awards have all fallen by at least 30% in total viewership, while the Primetime Emmy Awards in September have fallen by 9%. in viewers and 23% in the 18 -49 demographic. Final odds for the Globes and other Sunday shows will be available Tuesday morning; this story will be updated then. The Golden Globe Awards telecast is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is co-owner ofHollywood journalistthrough a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC. Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more news and figures on ratings.







