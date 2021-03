Iconic Phoenix Celebrity Theater Owner Dies | Arizona News

PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) –He was the owner of one of Phoenix’s best-known landmarks: the Celebrity Theater. But the owner of the theater, Rich Hazelwood, died Monday at the age of 74. Hazelwood purchased, restored and preserved the historic Celebrity Theater, which is known to provide “round-the-clock” entertainment. When you see a show at the Celebrity Theater, there is no bad seat in the house.Not all 2,650 seats in the theater aremore than 70 feet from the revolving stage. The round building was originally designed as a multipurpose conference center that could be transformed into a concert hall during the winter months. Many longtime residences in the valley remember attending at least a few plays or concerts at the Celebrity Theater. From kids taking a field trip to see a Charlotte’s Web production, to adults attending a Blondie concert or a holiday performance by the Brian Setzer Orchestra. The theater opened on January 13, 1964, with the musical “South Pacific” starring Betsy Palmer. In the years that followed, it hosted stars such as George Carlin, Joe Cocker, Carol Channing, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Def Leppard, Bill Cosby, Duran Duran, Sammy Davis Jr., Smashing Pumpkins, Louis CK, Chris Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Bowie, BB King, Olivia Newton-John, Nat King Cole, Roger Daltrey, Don Rickles, Fleetwood Mac, Etta James and many other legendary artists. After extensive renovations, the Celebrity Theater reopened under new ownership in December 1995. The family say Rich’s daughter Heidi Hazelwood will take over from her father and run the Celebrity Theater after the pandemic and into the future. The Hazelwood family released the following statement: The Celebrity Theater family are devastated to share the news that our owner, Rich Hazelwood passed away this morning. Rich Hazelwood cared deeply for his family, his staff at the Celebrity Theater (which he considered family), everyone associated with the Celebrity Theater, and all the Valley fans who attended concerts and events. He was very proud of the place and what it means for the community.

