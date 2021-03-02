Entertainment
The singers’ latest accusations are almost as silly as the Netflix series.
The cold was the steel of my chopping ax / For the boys who broke my heart, Taylor Swift sings on Invisible String, a song about the 2020s Folklore. But things have changed, she continues: now I send gifts to their babies. In her music and public personality, Swift has been careful to show that she has grown a lot in recent years. She’s political now; she records potential independent albums; she remains silent about her love life in public. But every now and then, Swift proves that she hasn’t earned a reputation for pop music’s biggest grudge for nothing. This morning the target of his anger was a new TV show called Ginny and Georgia and the streaming conglomerate that aerates it.
Swift’s complaint is that Ginny and Georgia, a show that debuted on Netflix last week, uses its name to no avail in its season finale. Ginny and Georgia is the most popular show on Netflix right now, at least according to the company’s public Top 10 list, but it should be noted that how do I put this? It is a mixture of cheese Gilmore girls and a crime hug. Maybe you saw the absurd clip of teens fighting for oppression circulating on social networks: it is Ginny and Georgia. So the idea of taking anything about this show seriously is a little silly. But to put the offensive line into context anyway, this is a scene where a teenage daughter and her mother fight after the mother finds out her daughter is sexually active. At one point, the girl retorts: What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.
Big whoop, right? Calling this deeply sexist joke is almost ridiculous. Deeply sexist? To think that Swift had a lot of boyfriends? It’s an odd hill for her to die, especially considering how Swift herself has made her personal life a major theme in her music throughout her career. In fact, she basically made the same joke Ginny and Georgia was done years ago: Does the line Do you have a long list of Bell-ringing Blank Space ex-lovers?
Granted, Swift is right that the joke is lazy and dated; it’s not very sharp in 2021. But reading his tweet more closely, the charge of degrading hard-working women also reads strangely what does hard work have to do with it? And then, does Swift really think Netflix owes him anything just because he released his documentary, Miss Americana, Last year? And so: Happy Women’s History Month, I guess. Uh, indeed? This show debuted in February and Swift likely got wind of the seemingly unflattering reference to her before Monday, and did she delay posting that tweet until the first day of March so she could really surprise us with the connection of Women’s History Month? It’s not like Women’s History Month is a particularly holy time when it is worse than usual to take hits on women; in my experience it exists mainly as a theme for elementary school book reports.
Despite all of this, the inevitable happened when Swift posted this tweet. She woke up her vast army of fans and they instantly took things to DEFCON 1: Swifties is currently spamming social media with calls for RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT wherever they can, from replies to Netflix tweets to the Instagram account of the actress who says the allegedly sexist line in Ginny and Georgia. It was pretty funny when Swift sicced his fans on the Carlyle group, and Netflix can handle the reviews, but the individual harassment that this tweet was supposed to entail? She should know better. What happened to mature Taylor, who sends a baby-present, is new and improved?
Swift grumbled that 2010 called and he wants his lazy, deeply sexist joke back, but I don’t know, with 2010 on the line, would he like 20-year-old Taylor to return too? Because she seems to have wandered in the present as well
