‘The Bachelor’ producers back Rachel Lindsay

The executive producers of The single person franchise are publicly backing Rachel Lindsay after the former franchisee was the victim of online harassment, “which more often than not has been rooted in racism.”

Lindsay, who has been placed at the center of the ongoing racist controversy in the ABC franchise, shut down her Instagram account over the weekend after finding herself the target of abusive posts. Her Higher Education podcast co-host, Van Lathan, said she deactivated the account because fans of the franchise were “spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things.” Her husband, Bryan abasolo, also took to social media to thank those from Bachelor Nation who had flocked to support her and speak out against the bullying on their respective social media accounts.

Monday evening, the official report of The single person executive producers issued a statement denouncing the “severe” online harassment. “As executive producers of The single person frankness, we want it to be perfectly clear that any harassment directed at Rachel Lindsay as a result of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable ”. read the statement. “Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been the victim of severe online bullying, which more often than not has been rooted in racism. This is totally unacceptable.”

The statement continued, “Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she worked tirelessly for racial equity and inclusion.” The account also retweeted their Politics remove the abusive comments targeting the stars of the franchise, which they adopted in the fall of 2020 after making behind-the-scenes changes in the wake of national racial accounting.

The Twitter message, which arrived shortly before Monday’s episode started airing, was also shared by ABC’s official account for TheBachelor. The public comments are the first to come from the franchise since the firestorm first erupted on February 9, when host Chris Harrison declined to condemn the racist allegations surrounding a candidate in an interview with Lindsay for Additional.

As has been widely reported, the interview resulted in Harrison taking a hiatus and sparked further outcry for change and responsibility when it comes to on-screen portrayal and the diversity behind the camera on the long-running franchise. dated. On Saturday, Emmanuel Acho was named replacement host for the live After the final rose special, which airs after the currently aired Matt James pre-recorded finale, Historic Bachelor season. Harrison’s future with the franchise remains in the air.

The March 15 finale will be the franchise’s first opportunity to tackle its diversity issues on a TV stage. (Many franchise alumni, including Lindsay, continued the dialogue on their franchise-sponsored Bachelor Nation podcasts.) The issues have been brought to the fore during this season with James, as he’s the very first Black. Bachelor in 25 cycles. After the racist allegations were made against frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell (who has since spoken out), Harrison’s defense of the contestant revealed a larger systemic problem within the franchise.

The After the final rosewill see Acho sit down with James to discuss his season, final decision and current situation, as well as to cover current events regarding the franchise. James, in a rare public statement for a franchise star, called the ongoing controversy “devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly” and said it caused him to re-evaluate his experience with the series. Three women remain in the competition; Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Kirkconnell will all be in attendance for the hour-long special.

Acho had been publicly suggested as Harrison’s final replacement by Lindsay, who was the franchise’s very first Black Bachelorette in 2017 and who has become a strong advocate for diversification of the franchise since her starring role.

Monday’s episode, which is the Women say it all reunion show, was the third episode to air since the controversy began. To begin the episode, ABC noted that the show was pre-taped on February 4, shortly before Harrison publicly apologized and stepped down as host indefinitely. As a result, the topics Harrison and the women tackle would not relate to any of the ongoing developments.