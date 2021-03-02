WandaVision brings a breath of fresh air to the MCU

WARNING: this story has spoilers.

When the new Marvel series WandaVision was announced in April 2019, fans were intrigued to learn how the mournful Wanda Maximoff was going to get her robotic boyfriend back.

However, they didn’t expect the surreal Twin Peaks show to create more questions than answers.

After an unexpected hiatus of nearly a year and a half, Marvel is back in the game with the release of WandaVision, a reality-twisting mystery disguised as various sitcoms across the ages. The series is the first installment of Phase Four of the MCUs and releases weekly on Disney +, with eight of the nine scheduled episodes releasing as of March 1. The series is directed by Matt Shakman, who has worked on various genres of HBO. Game of Thrones drama at the popular comedy series Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The series deals with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, specifically how the Avenger, Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, reacts to the death of her lover, the android, Vision, played by Paul Bettany. After finding Visions’ disassembled and heartless dissected corpse on a table by SWORD (an organization within the MCU designed to keep tabs on superheroes), she somehow creates in her grief a pocket-sized reality known as named Hex, where she and Vision live. their idyllic suburb lives on popular American sitcom style in the small town of Westview, New Jersey, with their overpowered twins, Tommy and Billy (played by Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard, respectively). Wanda and Vision struggle to keep their powers a secret, especially from their suspicious neighbor Agnes (played by Kathryn Hahn), while facing some wacky antics in the neighborhood and unexpected twists along the way.

Shakmans’ variety of expertise in directing comedy and drama leads to some fantastic results in this TV miniseries. Each episode involving Wanda and Vision parodies a sitcom from the era in which it is set (the 1950s episode parodies I Love Lucy, while the 2000s episode parodies Modern Family and The Office), which leads to interesting results as the show’s creators attempt to distill a single decade of television into a single episode.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes talent of the series, the actors responsible for WandaVision also bring their A-game. Outside of the Hex is a small team of characters who try to help Wanda and Vision figure out what’s going on inside. FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park and previously featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018, teams up with Monica Rambeau, played by SWORD agent Teyonah Parris and scientist Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, who previously starred in the first two Thor films.

However, the most notable characters in the cast are Wanda and Vision themselves. Bettany nails her performance as a confused android who is simply trying to find out the truth about her current situation. His performance on this show is unlike anything fans have seen of him before, as Vision, a historically calm and intellectual character, becomes increasingly frustrated that he has no way to deal with his situation. He even gets into a screaming match at one point with Wanda about having no idea what’s going on anymore.

But it’s Olsen who really is the star of the show. Its performance even exceeds that of the already impressive cast. In each episode, her character makes viewers wonder if her motives are malicious, while also establishing her as a caring wife and mother who mourn the death of her lover in her own way. The eighth episode, in particular, features some of Olsens ‘best actors, as it gives viewers a glimpse into Wandas’ past.

Is Wanda just another victim of the Hex, or is she in control? What power does she have in this reality? Does she know how it affects the people of Westview? These questions will be answered in the final episode.

WandaVision should intrigue comic book fans, as it doesn’t seem to be based on a single storyline, unlike many previous entries in the superhero genre.

Instead, the series appears to derive from several stories from the source material, including the 2015-2016 Tom Kings series Vision, which sees Vision and his robotic family trying, unsuccessfully, to live in the modern American suburb, and the storyline of 2005 House of M, written by Brian Michael Bendis, in which Wanda rewrites reality, similar to the series.

Fans are excited to see how the events of WandaVision play out in the bigger MCU. Some are theorizing that this may be how Marvel brought the X-Men and Mutants to the MCU, with Wandas’ powers being able to create mutants without his knowledge.

Others are hoping to see a possible adaptation of Team Young Avengers from the comics, which would take several young superheroes from the Marvel Universe, such as Billy and Tommy, and team them up to fight evil, just like their parents before them.

WandaVision is not only a love letter to fans of the MCU, but also to fans of television in general. It takes a postmodern look at the sitcom genre, while engaging audiences in a mind-boggling mystery using the intricate lore of the MCUs. Fans await on the edge of their seats for the thrilling conclusion of WandaVision, the final episode of which airs on March 5.

After a week-long hiatus, the next live MCU show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be released weekly starting March 19, exclusively on Disney +.

