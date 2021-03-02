Chicago-native actress Erica Watson dies of COVID complications – NBC Chicago





The city’s entertainment community is in mourning after the death of Chicago-born comedian and actress Erica Watson from complications from the novel coronavirus over the weekend. Watson, 48, is mourned by friends and family as a talented artist who had a very bright future. She grew up in the city of Chicago, graduated from Kenwood Academy and Columbia College before moving to New York to pursue her career in show business. Watson became known for her roles on the television series The Chi, and she also turned heads in films like Chi-Raq and Precious as her career blossomed. Tonight she is remembered as someone who tried to give back to the city where she grew up, trying to help others succeed in an industry that can be difficult for the inexperienced. She was always trying to give the locals some kind of publicity, said Patti Gill, an agent and film producer. She was still trying to give them a hand. She never forgot where she came from. The world learned that Watsons was going through his brother, who posted on his Facebook account that his sister had died over the weekend. She was living in Jamaica during the pandemic. From a young age, Watson shone both on screen and on stage, her talent, humility and humor always taking center stage and leaving a mark on those who knew and worked with her. It’s so sad. It’s so sad that the world misses her, said Christopher Fort, a close friend of Watson. She was like a hidden Chicago gem, Gill added. Memorial services are still scheduled for Watson.







