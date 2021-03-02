Hailey Baldwin calls Justin Bieber her favorite human for his birthday





Hailey Baldwin celebrated husband Justin Bieber’s 27th birthday on March 1 with a cute Instagram post, sharing photos from the Parisian getaway the couple are currently on as well as some return photos. This couple really love to celebrate each other with a PDA on social media. “Another year around the sun with you, another year to love you, grow with you and laugh with you,” Baldwin wrote in the caption that ended with a red heart emoji. “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I am grateful to be by your side.” Bieber replied, “I love you baby.” Many of the couple’s friends and family responded to the post, with Uncle Billy Baldwin writing: “Happy Birthday Justin !!!!!” and cousin Ireland Baldwin posting, “Happy Birthday Awwwww.” Her stepmother, Chelsey Bieber, also responded with a string of heart and birthday hat emojis. “Cuties!” Kim Kardashian wrote, while Khloe Kardashian commented with heart emojis. Baldwin also shared a few more photos in his Instagram Story, including a photo of the couple dressed up and a photo of Bieber with the inscription “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE.” Bieber commemorated his birthday on her own Instagram, sharing a baby photo with “Baby me 27 years ago” as the caption. On Monday, several close friends of the “Holy” singer also posted birthday messages on social media. The singer’s longtime manager Scooter Braun shared a comeback video on Instagram and said: “We’ve been through so much together since then and I couldn’t be more proud of the man, friend, husband and leader that you are today.” Ellen DeGeneres shared comeback videos de Bieber and wished him a happy birthday. Baldwin and Bieber, who wed in september 2018, often share romantic messages for each other on social media. In November 2020, Bieber wrote a birthday message for Baldwin, describing their relationship as her “safe place.” He also wrote that his “biggest dream is to grow old with you”. He added, “I can’t believe you are mine forever. BABY HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” More recently, Baldwin shared a bunch of retrospective photos on Valentine’s Day, including photos from the couple’s various holidays and snaps from their wedding day. The model wrote: “v happy ur my valentine”. Last week, Bieber spontaneously shared photos of Baldwin, writing “I can’t believe you are mine. You are such a fun, compassionate, gentle, beautiful, confident and strong woman.” He added: “I wouldn’t be who I am today without you.”







