Britney Spears shares rare photo of her sons and they are taller than she is now





Pop star Britney Spears’ sons are officially taller than her! The pop princess shared a photo of her two boys, Sean and Jayden Federline, standing with her in a field on Monday. In the caption, she wrote that it is “so crazy how time flies”. Sean is now 15 and Jayden is 14. “My boys are so big now,” she wrote. “I am extremely lucky because my two babies are so sweet and so sweet that I had to do something right.” She added that she hadn’t posted pictures of them lately because “they’re at an age where they want to express their own identity and I totally understand.” “But I did my best to make this cool edit and guess what … They finally let me post !!” she added. “Now I don’t feel left out anymore” Spears shares Sean and Jayden with her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The two were married from 2004 to 2007. As she mentioned, Spears doesn’t share many photos of her two boys; before Monday’s post, the most recent photo on her Instagram was from 2018. That same year, she shared photos of them having breakfast together at their favorite spot. In this photo, when Sean was 12 and Jayden was 11, she said they were officially “bigger” than her. Britney Spears poses with her sons Jayden James (left) and Sean Preston (right) during a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2013 in Los Angeles. Jon SooHoo / LA Dodgers via Getty Images Spears has spoken about how much she enjoys being a mom over the years. In 2016, she wrote a Mother’s Day letter to her sons for TIME, calling them his “masterpieces”. “From the day I saw the most precious eyes, I have believed in miracles to the heart,” she said. “Such a gift that God has given me, exploring in your beautiful worlds every day I pray as a mother, I teach you the strength and passion to carry out the struggles in the world. Britney Spears and her sons arrive at the world premiere of “The Smurfs 2” on July 28, 2013 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Last year she sharing a birthday tribute to the two teenagers, although she did not include a photo of them. The birthdays of my two little men are this week !!!!!! You guys are getting older and so fat and cooler than me !!!!! Love you both on the moon and back, she wrote, and hope all your bday wishes come true and more !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!







