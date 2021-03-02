Indira Varma Joins the Cast of Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Connect with us

The “Game of Thrones” actress will appear in the upcoming “Star Wars” show alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

Indira varma

Andrew H. Walker / Variety

Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in the HBO hit “Game of Thrones”, will appear in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series on Disney +.

Deadline reported Monday that Varma will appear in the series, although details about her character are under wraps. That said, the casting detail is nonetheless a sign that progress is continuing steadily on the still-untitled series, which will premiere on Disney +. Varma, who has also starred in recent TV shows such as “Carnival Row” and “For Life” and films such as “Crisis,” will appear in the series alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who played Obi -Wan and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, respectively.

Most of the details on the Obi-Wan series, including specific plot points and a release date, are under wraps. That said, the film is expected to take place between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.”

The upcoming Obi-Wan series on Disney + is part of a series of “Star Wars” shows that air exclusively on the platform. Disney + launched in late 2019 with “The Mandalorian,” which helped the streaming service woo a large number of early subscribers. While Disney does not release audience data for its streaming service, the second season of “The Mandalorian,” which ended in December 2020, would have been a huge draw for the platform. A third season of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on Disney + at the end of 2021, as will “The Book of Boba Fett,” a new series that will center on the titular bounty hunter (which was played by the ‘Attack of the Clones’ veteran Temuera Morrison in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2).

Other upcoming Disney “Star Wars” shows include a new series on “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, which will debut in 2022. Two “Mandalorian” spinoffs – The series “The Rangers of the New Republic” and an Ahsoka Tano series (portrayed by Rosario Dawson in “The Mandalorian”) – are in the works, as is “The Bad Batch”, an animated series that follows a group of clone troopers. experimental. Leslye Headland, the creator of Netflix’s famous “Russian Doll”, is also working on a “Star Wars” series that will take place in eras and regions of the franchise universe that have been relatively unexplored in previous projects. .

