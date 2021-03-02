Yara Zaya Parties During COVID-19, Fans Aren’t Happy





Jovi Dufren’s wife, 90 Day Fianc Season 8 star Yara Zaya spent a maskless Saturday night at a crowded club and also posted a callous remark on IG.

It looks like Yara Zaya partied like it was in 2019 on Saturday night because apparently the 90 day fiancé star has never heard of COVID-19. As Yara heard her future husband Jovi Dufren say the cursed words I finished in episode 11, when she asked for his attention, all eyes were on the ukrainian TLC star after her Instagram stories on saturday. The young mother posted a series of clips on her social networks that earned her the immediate backlash from her subscribers. It turns out that outside of the party, Yara was also maskless. It was Yara herself who started her reality TV stint on a bad note as she couldn’t answer why she loved Jovi on 90 day fiancé. To add to her criticism, Jovis’s friends and family had a Ukrainian stereotype of Yara, thinking she was there for the money. As Yara drew comparisons to Anfisa Nava, fans also began to taunt her for her apparent plastic surgeries, which she often denied. But just after it was suspected that Yara had bought 81% of her Instagram followers, the 90 day fiancé star posted shocking stories on her page that caught TLC viewers insensitive and offensive. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Fans Compare Yara De Jovi To Villainous Draco Malfoy Just as Jovi was busy exposing cast member Amira Lollysa for lying and wanting to be on TV, Yara shared an update about her at a club. While telling her followers about the jacket she was selling on her new online store, fans saw that Yara was maskless, as reposted by 90 day fiancé fan page ibtrash.talking. Additionally, Yara also shared a video giving her location, a crowded club as it blared. Buss It by Erica Banks on the speakers. Even more shocking was the caption of Yaras for the video, COVID? Never heard about that, as can be seen in a screenshot of the now-deleted story posted by 187anonymousgossipp. In the comments, one fan notes how he messaged the 90 day fiancé star Yara about the post offensive to those who have died from COVID and all the exhausted health workers, after which, Jovis partner removed the words. Oddly enough, after deleting the video, Yara posted another without the caption of a club packed to the brim without any social distancing. I saw this story last night, and I watched, wrote a fan, and another 90 day fiancé shared viewer, as a health worker it disgusts me, while many others called Yaras videos, irresponsible and ignorant. Also, to a fan who commented, I’ll be sad when you end up with COVID so you want everyone to cry for you, on one of the 90 day fiancé newbie posts, Yara revealed that she had COVID 2 months ago. With so many fans writing about them respect for Yara who falls, and them claiming no longer follow after this incident, perhaps we can expect the Ukrainian influencer to share a statement soon. Next: 90 Day Fianc: More Evidence Shows Jovi & Yara Are Still Together Source:ibtrash.talking,187anonymousgossipp 90 day fiancée: Skinny Angela Deem is half her age in stunning new pic

