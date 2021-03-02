TI, Tiny deny sexual assault allegations as lawyer requests investigation





Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn says he has been contacted by more than 30 “women, survivors and witnesses” regarding complaints against the couple.

At a press conference on Monday, Blackburn reiterated his statement in a press release dated Sunday that he had contacted prosecutors in Georgia and California to review the alleged incidents. Blackburn says he has 11 clients.

The attorney shared two letters with CNN – one addressed to the Georgia attorney general’s office and one addressed to the California attorney general’s office. Six people are referenced between the two letters.

Blackburn said in a press release that there were allegations of “forced drugs, kidnapping, rape and intimidation in at least two states.” He said the allegations spanned 15 years and that some incidents alleged in the letters would involve the couple; others have allegedly involved anonymous members of their inner circle.

Steve Sadow, lawyer for the Harrises, issued a statement saying: “Clifford (TI) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest terms these unsubstantiated and unfounded allegations.” “We are confident that if these allegations are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be laid,” the statement said. “The Harrises plead with everyone not to get caught up in these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and abuse the justice system.” CNN has not spoken to any of the alleged victims and has not corroborated their claims. It is not known if the authorities have officially opened investigations. Blackburn says he sent letters to state authorities. The two obtained by CNN indicate that an alleged victim was in California; five were residents of Georgia. All but one are referred to by aliases. “We can confirm receipt of the letter,” Georgia Attorney General’s office spokesperson Chris Carr said in an email. “That’s all I can share right now.” A representative for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra wrote in an email: “To protect his integrity, we cannot comment on a potential or ongoing investigation. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it could not confirm receipt of a letter. The allegations against the Harrises first came to light weeks ago on social media after the couple’s former friend, Sabrina Peterson, posted on his Instagram account that the rapper put a gun to her head, although she said she did not call the police about the alleged incident. Tameka Harris responded on her official Instagram account by reposting a photo that appeared to be from TI’s Peterson account with Peterson’s two sons. “Wait … So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just an uncle 2 years ago,” Tiny wrote in the caption. Peterson, an entrepreneur, said on social media that after sharing her story, several women approached her, claiming they had been assaulted and abused by the couple. She shared the allegations on her Instagram Stories, which self-erase after 24 hours. End of January, Harris posted a video on his verified Instagram account deny that he and his wife had done something wrong or that was not consensual. “Everything that we have done has been done with consenting adults.” Without naming Peterson, Harris said he had “proof” that some of the stories that had been shared were invented to chase “influence” – which means to attract attention. “Women who have been victimized deserve to be heard,” Harris, 40, said in the video. “They deserve to feel comfortable, confident. They deserve to feel supported.” On Monday, Blackburn, who also represents Peterson, held a virtual press conference. In his previous press release, he said that “anyone who has suffered or witnessed a drug, kidnapping or rape by [the couple] can reach out in confidence, ”and he reiterated that on Monday. Blackburn PR representative Erica Dumas told CNN via email that the 11 alleged victims included 10 women. “Three are non-sexual abuser clients,” Dumas wrote. “They accuse TI and Tiny and their team of terrorist threats.” Blackburn claims the alleged victims do not know each other. During the press conference, Blackburn briefly described the allegations regarding six clients of “Jane Doe” in Georgia and California, which he said included sexual assault, drugs and kidnapping. Clifford Harris is originally from Atlanta and the couple often spend time in Los Angeles. Blackburn told the press conference that his office “is asking various law enforcement entities to investigate.” On Sunday, The New York Times reported that he had spoken with five of the alleged victims who, according to the letters, “had been drugged, raped or sexually assaulted by the Harrises or those in their orbit.” The publication reported speaking to several friends and family members of the alleged victims who “said they were made aware of these episodes.” The Times said it had looked at messages and photos in three cases that confirmed the timeline of their claims. Blackburn said Sadow, the Harrises’ attorney, had asked for the names of the women and wanted some sort of deal. “I told them my clients want justice,” Blackburn said. Sadow provided CNN with a statement later Monday saying that the claim that the Harrises wanted to make a deal is “patently false.” “I contacted to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as Sabrina Peterson’s lawyer.” “Blackburn has repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any evidence corroborating or supporting his baseless claims,” ​​the statement continued. “The Harrises reiterate that they are confident if a full and fair investigation is conducted no charges will be laid.” MTV Entertainment has would have postponed production on VH1 show “TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” in light of the claims, Deadline reported.







