Entertainment
2021 Florida Strawberry Festival: Events, Entertainment Guide
PLANT CITY, Florida It’s about that time of year to celebrate all things strawberry.
From the fresh berries themselves to the strawberry shortcake, strawberry jam, strawberry pie, and so on, the Florida Strawberry Festival 2021 just might be the sweetest event in the Tampa Bay area.
And in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, it is so necessary right now.
This year’s festival runs from Thursday March 4 through Sunday March 14 in Plant City – just set the GPS to 2209 W. Oak Ave.
Why strawberries?
It’s about celebrating local agriculture in Florida! According to the festival website, the multi-day event began in 1930 when the Plant City Lions Club wished to celebrate the region’s “bountiful” strawberry harvest. The festival has continued to this day, without a six-year hiatus during and immediately after WWII.
And this big harvest? If it was “generous” then, it is huge now.
There were 10,000 acres of strawberries in the 2019-20 season, producing 25,000-30,000 pounds per acre, according to Hillsborough County.
Tickets and prices
Doors open daily at 10 a.m., opening halfway at 10 a.m. or noon depending on the day. See the full schedule for more details.
The cost of door entry is $ 10 for ages 13 and over, $ 5 for children 6 to 12, and children under 5 can enter for free with paid adult admission. Although group rates are not available, there are many days at a reduced price senior days, family days and free children’s days.
You can save a few dollars and avoid paying at the door by purchasing tickets at these participating Publix stores.
Attractions and Events
Beautiful City Midway: Over 80 rides, games and attractions. There are both Children’s walks on the Main Midway as well as Sensation tours.
Neighborhood village: All the homemade and handcrafted items you can imagine. Here’s where you can find everything from cake decorating, quilts, toys, costumes and more.
Kiddie korral: This is separate from the larger rides and has wider aisles to accommodate strollers.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is known to some big names, but this year due to the pandemic all headlining acts are being canceled.
But there is still lots of entertainment options included with the cost of admission, including cattle shows, contests, shows, shows and more.
But what about COVID?
The Florida Strawberry Festival has a complete list of everything you need to know about his efforts to limit the spread of the virus. A key element: it is strongly recommended people wear a mask on the festival grounds, and a mask is required in buildings and closed tents.
Try to keep a distance of 6 feet from other people. If necessary, festival organizers say they will make capacity adjustments.
And if you feel sick, stay home.
“Your support is essential to these efforts. Your personal responsibility is what enables us to organize this celebration which is important to our community and appreciated by our loyal patrons. Please do your part to ensure your safety and the safety of others by following the guidelines. guidelines, ”the festival says on its website.
Parking and accessibility
Now that you are ready to enjoy a bay good time, here are a few things you’ll want to know before heading to Plant City:
Car park is available on the Florida Strawberry Festival property near Hwy 92 or Hwy 574. Vehicles under 20 feet cost $ 5, vehicles 20 to 39 feet cost $ 10, and vehicles / buses over 40 feet cost $ 15. A tram runs every day between the car parks and entrance gates 10 and 14.
Get the best directions based on your route here.
The following items are not permitted in the festival: illegal drugs, firearms, alcoholic beverages, pets (service animals ONLY), selfie sticks, lasers and drones.
You can rent a wheelchair for $ 25 or motorized scooters for $ 60 all day. They are available to book online first come, first served.
