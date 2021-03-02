The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release dates: When is Episode 1 coming to Disney Plus?





Don’t cry this Friday’s final WandaVision too long: the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives barely a fortnight later, on March 19. The Disney Plus show takes place directly in the Friday night spot, pairing the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on a comedy adventure with friends. Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not expected to premiere with two episodes on the same day. It will release six episodes per week, with the finale arriving the third week of April. While these are fewer episodes than the sitcom Wanda and Vision, the episode’s expected runtime gives you a little extra, varying from 40 to 50 minutes. Here’s the full Falcon and Winter Soldier release schedule, along with the scheduled episode release times: Episode 1: Available March 19 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT

Available April 16 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available April 23 – midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks the second series in the ever-evolving Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Picking up after the events ofAvengers: Endgame, the show centers on Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, taking control of the Captain America shield, and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, grappling with life in the 21st century without his star-studded pal Steve Rodgers. On top of that, the two team up on a globetrotting mission to take down an anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers. Daniel Brhlwill come back asBaron zemo, wearing his traditional purple mask from the comics. Emily VanCampis back as Sharon Carter aka Peggy’s niece and former SHIELD agentWyatt russellis also expected to appear as John F. Walker / US Agent, Captain America’s militaristic successor to the US government. In addition, Don Cheadleis ready to make an appearancelike War Machine. To keep up the hype, watch the latest teaser below:

