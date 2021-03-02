Frisco begins discussions on future of city events

Flames blaze from a grill on June 15, 2019, during the 26th Annual Colorado BBQ Challenge on Main Street in Frisco. Officials will take a close look at the BBQ Challenge, evaluating which events best fit the city’s vision for the future.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily Archives

Frisco City Council held a high-level conversation on how to approach events in the future, hoping to take advantage of the drought of gatherings for more than a year to ensure that festivals, city ​​concerts and competitions achieve city goals.

Frisco officials addressed the topic in a lengthy discussion session on Tuesday, February 23. While no decision has been made on what events will remain and what might happen, the conversation provided insight into how city council and staff are evaluating events.

This is not a discussion of eliminating events at all, said board member Dan Fallon. This year presented an opportunity that we may not have for generations, hopefully never having again in our life to pull back from each other and watch how these events really live within our. community, not only from a community connections perspective, but from a funding and resource demand perspective. As these events repopulate, we really have a chance to examine them and understand the value of each.

Led by Director of Communications Vanessa Agee, city staff gave council members a presentation on some of Friscos’ current events and provided context on how the events happened as well as their role in the community. The group also discussed how they envision events on an annual basis.

Agee explained that the events are divided into three categories:

Civic and community events, which primarily serve to improve the quality of life for residents of Frisco, such as the Easter Egg Hunt and Town Cleanup Day

Character and cultural events, which focus on smaller, more intimate experiences, like concerts in the park

Signature and legacy events, which often have a long history in the community and have significant economic spinoffs, such as Wassail Days and the Colorado BBQ Challenge

With events categorized into one or two categories, city staff annually review their list currently at 41 events to determine if each fits into one of those buckets and if they still meet the city council’s goals of. create events that focus on a thriving economy and vibrant culture. , sustainable environment and inclusiveness. Staff also analyze the city’s ROI for each event, which includes economic impacts, number of attendees, media coverage and more.

Each of these events is subject to very careful analysis, whether we execute it or not, whether we continue to do so or not, do we change it? Diane McBride, director of recreation for Frisco, said. All of this happens every year. These events can really relate to the vision you are working on right now. What is important to you, what is important to the community?

Council members immediately had ideas on how to improve the calendar of events in town, including offering more artistic events for more creative townspeople and focusing on more organic events that would empower residents. and visitors to discover different parts of the city.

One word that came to my mind was decentralized, said Board member Jessie Burley. And we can offer events that are not specific to date and time, but highlight different areas of the city. I love the idea of ​​expanding the concerts in the park, just to decentralize again and introduce people to new assets in the city.

Council members also indicated that even landmark events and milestones that have been unfolding in the city for a long time need to be critically examined. Unsurprisingly, the Colorado BBQ Challenge, which represented a net loss of $ 34,000 to the city in 2019, took center stage in the discussion.

Many Main Street businesses don’t do well when we close Main Street for other events, said board member Andy Held. I feel like everyone was dancing around one event, and I could easily say in writing that I’m willing to take the barbecue event out of our budget, personally. I think this event is costing us too much. I think it is costing our businesses too much.

However, the fact that the city decides to abolish the BBQ Challenge, or any other event, is far from certain.

Eventually, the council asked staff to try to gather more information on the actual costs, impacts and benefits of the events on the city so that council members can have a more informed conversation on the topic later this day. year.

With COVID-19 restrictions ongoing, larger events like the BBQ Challenge, July 4th celebrations and the Fall Festival are unlikely to return this year, even if the restrictions loosen. In other words, officials will have another year to decide what events are worth watching. And as the board noted, every event is special for someone in town.

I don’t see anything on the list that is just plain wrong for our city, said board member Andrew Aerenson. So I’m not necessarily going to point anything, because I think each of them can be defended as worthy.