Disney films could shorten the time between theatrical release and VOD release
According to CEO Bob Chapek, Disney could narrow the window between the films’ theatrical release dates and their streaming premiere dates.
Disney movies could be in theaters for less time, says CEO Bob Chapek. Walt Disney Studios is home to some of the biggest movie titles and their films have dominated the domestic and international box office, but with many theaters closed, the studio is trying to adjust its release plan into a new world. Thanks to the Disney + app, the studio is still releasing films, with some titles like Soul and The one and only Ivan go directly to the application. Others like Mulan and the next one Raya and the last dragonmake a hybrid model of playback in theaters and on the app behind the Premier Access banner where subscribers can pay for films currently in theaters.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, studios have adjusted their release schedules and distribution models. Universal release from Troll world tour Direct to VOD began a feud with AMC Theater which resulted in an agreement that now allows Universal Pictures to put a film on VOD 17 days after its opening weekend if it opens below 50 million. dollars. Paramount Pictures recently announced A quiet place 2 andMission: impossible 7 would premiere on Paramount + a month after theaters. WarnerMedia caused a stir by deciding to release its entire 2021 movie slate in theaters and HBO Max with a release day and date. After a year of two different models, it looks like Disney may have a new model in the future, even after theaters have fully opened.
According to Deadline, while speaking at a virtual investing conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek suggested that Disney could downsize its theatrical showcase, but gave no details or confirmed if it would happen anytime soon. . Most movies are normally released in theaters for 90 days before moving on to home video or streaming, but Chapek believes consumer patience has changed due to the last year of movies being released to streaming. He said:
The consumer is probably more impatient than he has ever been … especially since now he has had the luxury of an entire year of getting headlines at home pretty much anytime he wants. . So, I’m not sure there is a return. But we certainly don’t want to do anything like chop off the legs of a theatrical show.
This news comes just two months before Disney’s planned openings for Black Widow and Cruella. Black Widow kicks off the summer film season on May 7 and will be followed by Cruella at the end of the month. The studio also Luca scheduled for June and The jungle cruise end of July. All of these films are still slated for a theatrical release, but as the dates approach they will soon have to start making decisions about them to either delay again, keep one of their existing models, or adopt one. new in the coming months. maybe keep a healthy relationship with the theater chains and the creatives behind the films.
Kevin Feige opposes a hybrid version for Black Widow, and Disney took his thoughts into consideration given the success of the MCU. Still, Marvel has already had to delay its slate for a full year, leaving 2020 as the first year without an MCU payout in theaters since 2009, soDisney and Marvel Studios may not want to delay any longer, especially now that WandaVision has officially advanced to phase 4. This new model may allow the studio to satisfy all parties. Black Widow could play exclusively in theaters for a month as Marvel Studios and theaters want and then switch to Disney + or VOD for fans who couldn’t make it to the theater or because they aren’t open in their region or for security reasons.
deadline
