



Tristan kinnett March 1, 2021 – 8:18 p.m. As part of their 25th anniversary, Pokmon announced Pokmon 25: The Album by the end of 2021. The project will include 14 songs by 11 artists from the Universal Music Group roster. Confirmed collaborators so far include Post Malone, J Balvin, and Katy Perry. Post Malone was the first to release a track from the album, a cover of Hootie & The Blowfishs Only Wanna Be With You. The Pokmon 25 version was performed during recent Post Malones Pokmon-themed virtual concert experience, which is available for free on Pokmons’ YouTube channel. A sample of music from Pokmons Ecruteak City used during the rendition is the main link between the recording and the game’s franchise. Post Malones’ charismatic vocals, tight production, and more energetic guitar solo also set the cover art apart. Hootie & The Blowfishs. 1994 original. Reggaeton star J Balvin commented on his participation in the project in a statement, Pokmon is making every effort to P25 music, and I’m excited to join the program as one of its primary contributors, I can’t wait to add my own unique flavor to this huge Pokmon party and add more good vibes to the celebration. Katy Perry has yet to release a statement on the matter. So far this year, she has reprized her role as judge on American Idol and has performed virtually at Presidential inauguration of Joe Bidens. Last August she released her fifth studio album Smile and she won her call for the Black Horse plagiarism case last March. The press release promises that the rest of the collaborators will also be trendy artists, Pokmon will be enlisting the help of some of the hottest new artists around the world for additional musical collaborations. Music fans can stay tuned for more details, including the very Pokmon ways to release these songs. P25 music intends to release music year round, culminating inPokmon 25: The Album. The final project will be released digitally by Universal Music Groups Capitol Records, who recently produced it. available to pre-register on Spotify. Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz







