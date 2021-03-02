S SRajamouli can breathe easily. The last time I spoke to him, he seemed a little concerned that AamirKhan had beaten him into making an onscreen version of the Mahabharat.
After nearly two years of rigorous research on the subject and a determination to do justice to the epic saga, Aamirhas decided to put aside his plans to makeMahabharat, at least for now.
Aamircant allows himself to devote two years of his life to making a web series (Mahabharat was planned as a web series). He must quickly announce his presence in a big star feature film directed by a reliable director, the source explains, adding that the decision to set asideMahabharatwas not based solely on commerce.
There was bound to be some unsavory controversy surrounding the project, and Aamirfeels is not the right time to make theMahabharat, says the source.
Significantly, Aamirhad chose not to participate in the biography of astronaut RakeshSharmas to focus on his dream project, theMahabharatAamirhad generously passed on the RakeshSharma project to ShahRukhKhan.
