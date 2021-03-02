10 anime characters you didn’t know were voiced by black actors

The dubbing industry is expanding rapidly and with the growing popularity of anime in English speaking countries, the number of English speaking actors and actresses continues to grow along with it. Many fan favorite characters are voiced by multiple voice actors, as most animated series tend to come with an English dubbed version.

RELATED: 10 Fans Of English Dubs That Fans Don’t Know Are In Everything

While the art of dubbing is done behind the scenes, it’s important to have a diverse and inclusive cast. While the cast is often displayed in the credits, viewers are sometimes unsure who these actors are. Some of the most popular characters are voices of talented, black actors, and for those who didn’t know, here are 10 anime characters that fall into this category.

ten Afro Samurai voiced by Samuel L. Jackson

The Afro Samurai series examines the journey of a talented swordsman named Afro. Afro is voiced by American actor Samuel L. Jackson.

He is an established and multiple award winning actor who has voiced many other lovable characters, including Whiplash from Turbo, Nick Fury in Marvel’s What if…?, and Frozone in The Incredibles and Incredibles 2. Due to the success of the anime miniseries, Samuel L. Jackson once again portrayed Afro in the sequel. Afro Samurai: Ressurection.

9 Morio Sonoda voiced by John Eric Bentley

American actor and voice actor John Eric Bentley voices Morio Sonoda in Netflix animeBaki, a series about a student passionate about martial arts.

Bentley’s voice was also featured on several occasions in the series when he voiced a cop in episode 21, a spectator in episode 23 and the director in episode 2, notably, he worked as a voice actor. in other anime, in particular. Sailor Moon S, in which he was the voice of Pharaoh 9.

8 Kizaru voiced by Ray Hurd

Kizaru, also known as Borsalino, is the only naval admiral remaining in the classic series ofA piece. In the English dubbed version of the series, he is voiced by Ray Hurd, a highly experienced American voice actor for FUNimation Entertainment.

RELATED: One Piece: 5 Characters Who Can Beat Admiral Kizaru (& 5 Who Can’t)

Hurd has been an impressive part of the voiceover cast in a long list of animated series, OVAs, movies, and web series, some of which include, Fire Force, Fairy Tail, and My hero university, Just to name a few.

7 Hisoka voiced by Keith Silverstein

Recognized as one of the most popular characters in the series Hunter X Hunter, Hisoka is a complex and intimidating character, yet surprisingly lovable among fans. He is voiced by Keith Silverstein in the English dubbed version of the anime.

Silverstein is a highly accomplished voice actor who has starred in everything from animated and American animated series to movies and video games. He has had a successful career voicing different characters in other series like Beastars, Jojo’s bizarre adventure, and Bleach.

6 Rock Lock voiced by Gabriel Kunda

Known as the Pro Hero with the Quirk Lock Down, Rock Lock is a character in the series.My hero university, with the power to freeze the bodily movements of others with a simple touch.

He is voiced by American voice actor Gabriel Kunda, who is affiliated with FUNimation Entertainment and who has performed several other anime. Kunda has often been chosen to voice additional voices in series like Attack on Titan, Dr Stone, Tokyo Ghoul, and much more.

5 Sten voiced by Wendel Calvert

Sometimes referred to as Shuten, Sten is a powerful antagonist in the anime.Akame Ga KillHe was an honest prime minister as a member of the four demons of Rakshasa.

His character was voiced by Wendel Calvert, who was nominated for Best Male Vocal Performance in an Anime Feature / Special in a Supporting Role at the 2015 BTVA Voice Actor Awards. He was nominated for voicing Two Horns in the 2014 movie Appleseed Alpha.

4 Android 18 voiced by Oduka Okuma

Best known for her work on the Nickelodeon seriesFifteen, Enuka Okuma is a Canadian actress who chose the character of Android 18 in Dragon ball z in the version dubbed in English by the dubbing studio Candian The Ocean Group.

RELATED: 10 Voice Actors You Didn’t Know Were In The Dragon Ball Franchise

Android 18 was originally a human Lazuli and was later rebuilt into an android after undergoing a Dr. Gero experiment. He’s a cool, calm, and collected character with superior fighting skills and sarcastic humor.

3 Boruto Uzumaki voiced by Amanda C. Miller

Son of the legendary Naruto Uzumaki, Boruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Like his father, Boruto is a determined and outgoing young shinobi with prodigy-level abilities.

Her character is voiced by American comedian Amanda C. Miller, who has not only worked on series and films, but also commercials and audiobooks. Miller’s career includes his voice work in Sailor Moon, Sword Art Online, and more.

2 Hawks voiced by Zeno Robinson

In the seriesMy hero university, the current No.2 Pro Hero, behind Endeavor, is Hawks, a witty and cheerful man with the Quirk of Fierce Wings.

His Quirk gives him the ability to sprout a pair of large red wings on his back which allows him to fly and shoot projectiles made of feathers. Hawks is voiced by American voice actor Zeno Robinson, who is originally from Los Angeles. Robinson has worked on many other projects and has even been the voice of Kelby in Cannon Busters.

1 Ray voiced by Laura Stahl

In The promised imaginary land, an anime about a group of kids raised on a children’s farm disguised as an innocent and happy orphanage, Ray is the show’s deuteragonist. He’s a very smart and calm young man who always seems to have tricks up his sleeve.

Her character is voiced by Laura Stahl, an American actress from California, recognized for her work in other series such as, Hunter x hunter, in which she voiced Pairo, and Rent-A-Girlfriend, in which she voiced Mami.

NEXT: 10 Most Popular Anime Characters On MyAnimeList And Their Dubs



following

10 Wishes Ash Ketchum Would Have On Dragon Balls







About the Author