Entertainment
10 anime characters you didn’t know were voiced by black actors
The dubbing industry is expanding rapidly and with the growing popularity of anime in English speaking countries, the number of English speaking actors and actresses continues to grow along with it. Many fan favorite characters are voiced by multiple voice actors, as most animated series tend to come with an English dubbed version.
While the art of dubbing is done behind the scenes, it’s important to have a diverse and inclusive cast. While the cast is often displayed in the credits, viewers are sometimes unsure who these actors are. Some of the most popular characters are voices of talented, black actors, and for those who didn’t know, here are 10 anime characters that fall into this category.
ten Afro Samurai voiced by Samuel L. Jackson
The Afro Samurai series examines the journey of a talented swordsman named Afro. Afro is voiced by American actor Samuel L. Jackson.
He is an established and multiple award winning actor who has voiced many other lovable characters, including Whiplash from Turbo, Nick Fury in Marvel’s What if…?, and Frozone in The Incredibles and Incredibles 2. Due to the success of the anime miniseries, Samuel L. Jackson once again portrayed Afro in the sequel. Afro Samurai: Ressurection.
9 Morio Sonoda voiced by John Eric Bentley
American actor and voice actor John Eric Bentley voices Morio Sonoda in Netflix animeBaki, a series about a student passionate about martial arts.
Bentley’s voice was also featured on several occasions in the series when he voiced a cop in episode 21, a spectator in episode 23 and the director in episode 2, notably, he worked as a voice actor. in other anime, in particular. Sailor Moon S, in which he was the voice of Pharaoh 9.
8 Kizaru voiced by Ray Hurd
Kizaru, also known as Borsalino, is the only naval admiral remaining in the classic series ofA piece. In the English dubbed version of the series, he is voiced by Ray Hurd, a highly experienced American voice actor for FUNimation Entertainment.
Hurd has been an impressive part of the voiceover cast in a long list of animated series, OVAs, movies, and web series, some of which include, Fire Force, Fairy Tail, and My hero university, Just to name a few.
7 Hisoka voiced by Keith Silverstein
Recognized as one of the most popular characters in the series Hunter X Hunter, Hisoka is a complex and intimidating character, yet surprisingly lovable among fans. He is voiced by Keith Silverstein in the English dubbed version of the anime.
Silverstein is a highly accomplished voice actor who has starred in everything from animated and American animated series to movies and video games. He has had a successful career voicing different characters in other series like Beastars, Jojo’s bizarre adventure, and Bleach.
6 Rock Lock voiced by Gabriel Kunda
Known as the Pro Hero with the Quirk Lock Down, Rock Lock is a character in the series.My hero university, with the power to freeze the bodily movements of others with a simple touch.
He is voiced by American voice actor Gabriel Kunda, who is affiliated with FUNimation Entertainment and who has performed several other anime. Kunda has often been chosen to voice additional voices in series like Attack on Titan, Dr Stone, Tokyo Ghoul, and much more.
5 Sten voiced by Wendel Calvert
Sometimes referred to as Shuten, Sten is a powerful antagonist in the anime.Akame Ga KillHe was an honest prime minister as a member of the four demons of Rakshasa.
His character was voiced by Wendel Calvert, who was nominated for Best Male Vocal Performance in an Anime Feature / Special in a Supporting Role at the 2015 BTVA Voice Actor Awards. He was nominated for voicing Two Horns in the 2014 movie Appleseed Alpha.
4 Android 18 voiced by Oduka Okuma
Best known for her work on the Nickelodeon seriesFifteen, Enuka Okuma is a Canadian actress who chose the character of Android 18 in Dragon ball z in the version dubbed in English by the dubbing studio Candian The Ocean Group.
Android 18 was originally a human Lazuli and was later rebuilt into an android after undergoing a Dr. Gero experiment. He’s a cool, calm, and collected character with superior fighting skills and sarcastic humor.
3 Boruto Uzumaki voiced by Amanda C. Miller
Son of the legendary Naruto Uzumaki, Boruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Like his father, Boruto is a determined and outgoing young shinobi with prodigy-level abilities.
Her character is voiced by American comedian Amanda C. Miller, who has not only worked on series and films, but also commercials and audiobooks. Miller’s career includes his voice work in Sailor Moon, Sword Art Online, and more.
2 Hawks voiced by Zeno Robinson
In the seriesMy hero university, the current No.2 Pro Hero, behind Endeavor, is Hawks, a witty and cheerful man with the Quirk of Fierce Wings.
His Quirk gives him the ability to sprout a pair of large red wings on his back which allows him to fly and shoot projectiles made of feathers. Hawks is voiced by American voice actor Zeno Robinson, who is originally from Los Angeles. Robinson has worked on many other projects and has even been the voice of Kelby in Cannon Busters.
1 Ray voiced by Laura Stahl
In The promised imaginary land, an anime about a group of kids raised on a children’s farm disguised as an innocent and happy orphanage, Ray is the show’s deuteragonist. He’s a very smart and calm young man who always seems to have tricks up his sleeve.
Her character is voiced by Laura Stahl, an American actress from California, recognized for her work in other series such as, Hunter x hunter, in which she voiced Pairo, and Rent-A-Girlfriend, in which she voiced Mami.
NEXT: 10 Most Popular Anime Characters On MyAnimeList And Their Dubs
following
10 Wishes Ash Ketchum Would Have On Dragon Balls
About the Author
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]