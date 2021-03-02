TV Tonight: Breaking Bads Bryan Cranston returns as judge | TV and radio





Your Honor 9 p.m., Sky Atlantic Bryan Cranston returns to the small screen for his first leading role since his star turn in Breaking Bad. This courtroom drama was adapted from the Israeli original, Kvodo, by Peter Moffat. Cranston plays a respected New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit and run; When he discovers that the victim is the heir to a wealthy criminal family, Cranston decides to step in and help cover up the crime. In tonight’s opening, we witness a slow dramatic progression of the accident, before the identity of the victims is revealed. Ammar Kalia Masters of Interior Design with Alan Carr 8 p.m., BBC Two The sight of Carr twirling around in a grass skirt can only mean one thing: it’s beach hut week in the fun challenge show. With only five designers remaining, it’s up to them to wreak havoc or beauty on their own in their spaces. As always, the best features are the faces of the competitors when they see their rivals working. Hannah verdier Why is Covid killing people of color?

9 p.m., BBC One Investigating inequalities … David Harewood. Photograph: Ben McGeorge-Henderson / BBC / Twenty Twenty Productions David Harewood presents this documentary investigating why the death rates of people of color were so much higher than those of whites during the pandemic. Harewood explores how deprivation and systemic racism can lead to medical inequalities. IF Marcella 9 p.m., ITV If you’ve weathered the frenzy of the dark undercover drama box set on ITV Hub, here’s the penultimate episode of the third series. As the Maguire crime family breaks up, Keira (Anna Friel) is about to be fully accepted by the matriarch, Katherine (Amanda Burton). But is that really what Marcella wants? Virtue Graeme The sex clinic

10 p.m., channel 4 Sexual health experts have their plates full at the start of this new series. As Harriet worries about her dry vagina after a relationship breakdown, Marco wants an STI test after finding a lump on his penis. Meanwhile, Frankie wants to know how to get her lovers to spend longer between the sheets. Ali catterall Darren McGarveys Class Wars

10 p.m., BBC Scotland The writer and rappers’ insightful series on our changes in attitude toward the class ends with a focus on her own story. McGarvey revisits the Pollok neighborhood he grew up in, before delving into the lives of people of color in Scotland through the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. IF Eye opening … Claire Foy in Unsane. Photography: AP Choice of film Unsane (Steven Soderbergh, 2018), 9 p.m., Film4

Soderbergh pulls out his iPhone for some horrid fun. Claire Foy plays a vulnerable young woman who finds herself locked in a mental institution after having expressed suicidal thoughts. Don’t go looking for social drama here; it’s more Shock Corridor than Girl, Interrupted. Simon wardell Live Sport Cross country ski. 12:05 pm, Eurosport 2. From Oberstdorf, Germany. One Day International Cricket: West Indies vs. Sri Lanka 6.30pm, BT Sport 2. A limited overseas clash of the Caribbean. Football Championship: Reading vs. Blackburn Rovers 7:30 p.m. Sky Sports Main Event. A second level game from Madejski stadium.

