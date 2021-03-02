NSU to present Hamar at the Green Country Jazz Festival | Culture & Leisure





The 54th annual Green Country Jazz Festival is scheduled to return on March 3-7. These events will be hosted virtually through the NSU Music Department’s YouTube page. The festival will open on Wednesday, March 3, with the annual Judges Jam at 8 p.m. The festival continues with the Green Country concert on Sunday March 7 at 3 p.m. which will also be featured on the YouTube page. This year’s festival will feature Jon Hamar and the NSU Jazz Ensemble. Hamar is a versatile artist whose ability to find a unique and tasteful voice in any musical situation has made him a staple of the music scene. Hamars’ work ethic and discipline have kept him busy throughout his career spanning more than 20 years. Hamar has performed with Ernestine Anderson, Benny Golson, Terell Stafford, Pete Christlieb, the Jeff Hamilton Trio and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. He received a Bachelor of Music in Classical Double Bass from Eastern Washington University under the tutelage of Russian bassist Roma Vayspapir. In Spokane, Washington, Hamar has performed with the Spokane Symphony and the Bob Curnow Big Band. He went on to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, where he obtained a Masters in Jazz and Contemporary Media in 2001. At Eastman, he studied bass with Jeff Campbell and James VanDemark and worked closely with Harold Danko, Fred Sturm and Clay Jenkins. In 2012, Hamar joined the faculty of the Centrum Jazz Workshop under the direction of artistic director John Clayton and, in 2015, joined the faculty of the University of Tennessee. Hamar is currently Assistant Professor of Bass at the Nathalie L. Haslam School of Music in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hamar began performing with the Jeff Hamilton Trio in July 2018 and in the same year toured Europe with the Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Jeff Hamilton and John Clayton, with famous singer Cecil McLaren Salvant. Hamar can be heard with the Jeff Hamilton Trio on the 2020 Catch Me if you Can release. This album was ranked # 25 in the Top 100 Albums of 2020 by JazzWeek and listed as one of the Best Albums of 2020 by DownBeat Magazine. The Green Country Jazz Festival began in 1967 and since then it has never failed to provide such prolific music to the Tahlequah community. The festival continues to attract world-renowned jazz artists to the region and is one of the oldest jazz festivals in the country. For more information, call 918-444-4602.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos