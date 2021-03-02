Tadap: Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn ’emotional’ as they share posters from Bollywood debut, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan





Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is set to make his big screen debut with Milan Luthria director Tadap. The film, said to be an “incredible love story,” stars Tara Sutaria opposite Shetty. The first poster of the romantic drama was launched by actor Akshay Kumar, a close friend of Suniel Shetty. The poster shows an injured Ahan hugging his co-star Tara. But the creators haven’t revealed Ahan’s face. The title of the film is written in red, hinting at the chaos that could engulf this love affair. Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram: “Big day for you Ahan… I still remember seeing your dad, @ suniel.shettys debut movie, the Balwaans poster and today I present yours…. So happy and proud to share the # SajidNadiadwalas poster #Tadap * ing @ ahan.shetty and @tarasutaria, hits theaters on September 24th! “ Suniel Shetty shared the second poster of her son Ahan’s Bollywood debut. In it, the new star is seen in a sturdy avatar. In addition to the poster, Shetty wrote, “A New Journey Begins Today Phantom … remember it’s about being humble, honest, and always grateful.” Actor Ajay Devgn was also ’emotional’ when the Tadap poster was released on Tuesday. “It’s emotional. Ahan grew up so fast! Warm congratulations to @SunielVShetty for the first #AhanShettys movie. Glad it is in the capable hands of Sajid Nadiadwala and Milan Luthria. Watch #SajidNadiadwalas #Tadap on September 24 in theaters, ”Devgn wrote on Twitter, sharing the poster. A New Journey Begins Today Phantom… remember that it’s all about being humble, honest and always grateful. #SajidNadiadwalas #Tadap #AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @milanluthria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios pic.twitter.com/8dJmDPbaJZ Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 2, 2021 Ahan also shared the poster for his Bollywood debut and thanked Milan Luthria and Sajid Nadiadwala for ‘believing in’ him. “Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me… #Tadap is released in theaters on September 24”, he writes along the poster. Tadap is a remake of RX100, a Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. Speaking of the film, director Milan said: The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a saga of love that will leave the public surprised. It’s an austere love story, with the two main roles having strong parts. I saw Tara and Ahan play together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. He also said the film would not be a typical cotton candy romance, but an edgy version of the modern love story. The film, produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and presented by Fox Star Studios, hits theaters on September 24 of this year.







