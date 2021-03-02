Thorny Bollywood Affair | Hindustan Times





Bow-accented bralettes have been seen on figures like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alaya F in recent times. By Manish Mishra PUBLISHED MARCH 2, 2021 12:45 IST

Tied crop tops have always been part of the Bollywood style lexicon. Flattering, sexy, and giving off a vibe that comes here, the bralettes with cute bows on the bust show no signs of fading seen on the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Alaya F as of late. Alaya F opts for a printed knotted twin set (Photo: Instagram / AlayaF)

Jacqueline Fernandez in a white tied crop top (Photo: Instagram / JacquelineF143)

Designer Pria Kataaria Puri says knotted tops are a key Bollywood badge – a trend that started with Dimple Kapadia star Bobby. I personally love it as its very old Bombay and an all time classic. To make it more modern, you can combine it with a pair of jeans or shorts and layer it with a long kimono-style jacket. Alternatively, it could be worn with skinny jeans and a cardigan. The idea is to keep it stylish, so adding another separate one will work fine. The sleeve-tied blouse works well with multiple options – from high waisted pants, mini to shorts, Pria says. Stylist Eshaa Amin hails it as an effortless trend, which works well with high waisted jeans or a mini skirt or even a matching twinset. It makes you feel younger and sexier. Most body types can win. Tie up crop tops can work in different scenarios – from a high fashion look to a resort outing to a sleek evening look. Choose options with voluminous sleeves and play with contrasting collars, says Eshaa. Shanaya Kapoor in a tone-on-tone look (Photo: Instagram / ShanayaKapoor02)

For Bollywood, knotted tops have always been important and they will remain relevant forever. It’s a very flattering and sexy trend and now I see it coming back in a reverse layered format like being worn over a crisp white shirt, says stylist Isha Bhansali. Tie-front toddler bralette showcases the bust, making it a hit among star stylists. Stylist Akshay Tyagi observes that a tie top with a matching skirt is a great option. It’s hassle-free, bohemian, and looks great with a pair of printed denim or palazzo pants, he says. [email protected]

