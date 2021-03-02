Actor Terence Cao accused of gathering 13 people





(PHOTO: Terence Cao / Facebook) SINGAPORE Local actor Terence Cao was indicted on Tuesday March 2 for a rally of 13 people, including other celebrities, in his condominium in October last year. The rally, which took place October 2-3 at the Daisy Road condominium, reportedly violated COVID-19 regulations, which prohibit more than five visitors in a household. The gathering was supposed to celebrate the birthday of fellow artist Jeffrey Xu. A photo uploaded last October shows 13 people, including local deejay Sonia Chew and actor Shane Pow, at the rally. Cao, 53, was accused of allowing 12 people into his home for a birthday party between 9 p.m. on October 2 and around 1 a.m. on October 3 last year. Another 50-year-old man, Lance Lim Chee Keong, has also been charged with the same incident. Lim received a charge of assembling outside his residence with 12 people who were not from the same household during the same period. The court documents did not indicate the relationship between Lim and Cao. Cao is represented by lawyer SS Dhillon of Dhillon and Panoo, while Lim is represented by Josephus Tan and Cory Wong of Invictus Law. Dhillon asked the court for a six-week adjournment. The lawyer said he intends to interview other defendants involved to see if that helps in his client’s case. The cases of Cao and Lim will be mentioned again on April 27. Eleven of the guests were fined $ 300 in connection with the incident, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) previously said. They are Xu, Pow, Chew, Jeremy Chan Ming Yeuw, Heng Tee Kok, Tan Jun Chuan, Debbie Lu Shuyi, Eleanor Wang Chunwei, Valnice Yek Jiahui, Dawn Yeoh Yishan and Julie Tan Shaoyin. The BCA said that in deciding to issue the 11 with a mixed fine instead of prosecuting them, it took into account their level of culpability for the violation. If found guilty of violating COVID-19 regulations, Cao and Lim will each face a prison term of up to six months and a fine of up to $ 10,000. The story continues Stay informed on the go: join Yahoo Singapore’s Telegram channel on http://t.me/YahooSingapore More stories in Singapore: Mindef to review ‘obsolete’ PSE medical classification system Mindef goes greener, creates a sustainable development office: Ng Eng Hen ‘No plans’ to impose vaccination as a condition of entry to Singapore: Ong Ye Kung The number of speeding accidents along the Tanjong Pagar road is not high: Faishal Ibrahim

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos