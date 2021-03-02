Owners of Historic Sunset Strip Eatery Sue LA County, West Hollywood to Stay Open – NBC Los Angeles

The owners of The Classic Cat restaurant on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles on Monday, saying ongoing coronavirus restrictions could force the restaurant to close on Friday.

The restaurant operator has bent over backwards to please the county and the city in order to reach the poles that keep moving, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court complaint that the company uses a retractable roof which creates an outdoor patio for COVID outdoor dining. and added lots of protections, including plexiglass and air ventilation upgrades.

“ All the while, unconstitutional closures and restrictions prevail as government leaders and health inspectors issue arbitrary orders while also protecting public health data, ” according to the lawsuit, which says the Inspectors began to wonder if the outdoor patio was actually an indoor operation given its airflow and issued a citation.

Despite owners’ best efforts, The Classic Cat received a notice from a health inspector that the restaurant could close on Friday if it does not cease and desist from the alleged violation, the lawsuit says.

The civil rights action seeks an injunction and unspecified damages.

A county spokesperson declined to comment directly on the trial, but released a statement.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Los Angeles County has made a strong commitment to protecting the health and safety of its residents and has responded in real time to a deadly virus that has tragically claimed the lives of 21,000 people in Los Angeles County. and sickened over a million others, ” the statement read.

A representative for the City of West Hollywood said City Council approved a local declaration of emergency in March 2020 to ensure the availability of mutual aid and protect the health and safety of the community in the face of the coronavirus.

“Although the City of West Hollywood cannot comment on any specific lawsuits, the city is under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the city is actively enforcing the order of the County Health Officer. LA and associated protocols, “the statement read. “All businesses in the City of West Hollywood have a duty and responsibility to comply with the safety of their customers and employees. ”

One of the owners of The Classic Cat says he understands the health concerns, but believes the actions taken in response are unfair.

“We understood the need to protect public safety during a pandemic and like so many restaurateurs, we went out of our way to be as proactive as possible,” said Donn Berdahl, one of the restaurant owners. “However, month after month our reopening has been delayed. The longer the delays, the more our expenses accumulate without income and our workers risk losing their jobs.”

Lawyers for The Classic Cat say its owners have had no choice but to try to protect their investment and the interests of restaurateurs they see as family by taking legal action to protest against what they call “broad and vague government overshoot”. “

At Monday’s White House press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki urged Congress to act on the US bailout, noting that 11 million people would risk losing their allowances unemployment on March 14. children are not eating enough and 1.5 million or more are behind on their rent or mortgage.

“Patience can’t get you as far as when you play by the rules, but how are businesses supposed to survive when the rules of the game keep changing?” Said plaintiffs attorney Rod Pacheco. “Small business owners, restaurateurs and workers need immediate protection. We need an immediate injunction from an excessive government that has failed to produce health data to justify its capricious and arbitrary shutdown orders. “

The historic classic cat was a very popular stop for locals and tourists alike, as well as celebrities such as the late Adam West, Charlton Heston and Jim Morrison as well as Chevy Chase. Modern Classic Cat owners say they intended to build on that heritage, but with an upscale vibe and menu.