Halsey reveals a pregnancy was planned | Entertainment





Halsey revealed that her pregnancy was planned. The 26-year-old singer – who revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin – has been open about her fertility issues and has dismissed speculation about her personal life on social media. She wrote on her Instagram story: “Why is it okay to speculate and pass judgment on fertility and conception? “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried really hard for this baby. But I would be just as happy even if it was another way. (Sic)” The You Should Be Sad singer who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 – opened up about her experience of pregnancy loss and said she had previously miscarried in the middle of a concert. She said in 2018: “I was on tour and found out I was pregnant. Before I could really understand what it meant to me and what it meant to my future … the next thing I was knew I was on stage having a miscarriage in the middle of my concert. The feeling of staring a few hundred teenagers in the face as you bleed through your clothes and still have to put on the show, and I realize at that point … I never want to make that choice again. to do what I like or cannot do because of this disease. “So I put my foot down and got very aggressive in getting treatment and had the surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better.” While in 2016, Halsey revealed that she had also miscarried the year before, just before her career took off. She explained, “It was the most scary performance I have ever done in my life. It was the moment in my life when I was like, ‘I don’t feel like a human anymore *** ***. ‘ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever I do, has taken precedence and priority over every decision I’ve made regarding this whole situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. the parking lot and I just started throwing up. “ At the time, she added that she “had fought” because of the miscarriage, adding that she wanted “to be a mom more than I wanna be a pop star, more than I wanna be anything. let it be in the world “.

