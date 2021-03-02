Live Entertainment Calendar March 3-9 | Art and culture scene





{child_kicker} Live music stage {/ child_kicker} Live Entertainment Calendar March 3-9 ART on the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/ CARNES CROSSROADS GREEN BARN, 513 Wodin Pl., Summerville, March 6, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., BBQ and breweries with live Irish music CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, March 7, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 March 5, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 March 6, 2 pm-5pm, Open Mic CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, March 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ FIRST THURSDAY READERS, 6.30 p.m.-8.30 p.m. via the online book Zoom, The Night the Lights Went Out by Karen White, IMF calls Sandra Baden, group leader at 843-224-4250 FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org GEORGE H. SEAGO, LIBRARY JR./SUMMERVILLE, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/ GYPSY MARKET, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487, Pr March 3, 5, 4-8 p.m., 1st Friday Gypsy Market with art and music vendors by Inn Vinegar HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 square meters Nexton Dr, Summerville, 843-900-6000 Music every evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gospel brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342 March 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., acoustic music and spoken words; March 4, 7 to 9 p.m., Mike Freund; March 5, 8-10 p.m., Fleming Moore; March 6, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Robert Lighthouse SALON HONKYTONK, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, March 7, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360 – All music concerts 6 to 9 p.m. March 3, Justin Hodge; March 4, Johnny Cox, Jr .; March 5, James Anderson; March 6, The LowBillies; March 7, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; March, David Collins JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, March 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116, March 6, 11 a.m., St. Pattys Arts & Crafts Event MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com March 3, 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., Wednesday Tales in Children’s Square (World Reading Aloud Day) March 8, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writers Group; March 4, 7:20 p.m., Reader Meet Writer virtual event with Kate Clayborn, author, Love at First; March 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Book signing with author Matt Loveland, The Artist: Faith, Science, and the Rest of Us MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, 50% off certain workshops / No Expir. Dated MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Call re: Music https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ OR Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU, March 4, 7-10 p.m., Jefferson Coker; March 5, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m., March 4-Chris Roberts; March 5 – Paul Stone Project; Mar. 6-Tristan Lamunion PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430 Ws & Fs, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Suns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call IMF. New Arty fabric! For more information about the class, visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/ PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org 3/6-to-4/16: Deep Blue: An Indigo Exhibition (East Gallery) & Connected: The Annual Studio Artist Exhibition (West Gallery) & Letters of love: the exhibition (south gallery) THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to midnight, March 5, The Big Show; March 6, Derek Cribb and John Picard SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ March 8 is Monday of the week. Nightly Virtual Podcasts, Know Your SO, 7:20 p.m. via Facebook Live! Event by link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ – Or link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, IMF see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/ TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-873-2700, March 3, 7-10 p.m., Seth Carlson; March 6, 8 pm-11pm, Brandon Simmons VINTAGE VIBES, 200 No. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9529, March 4, 2 pm-5pm, silhouette artist Clay Rice WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, March 5, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Mac Calhoun; March 9, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint, $ 35, “The Wave” – ArtWithAndre.com Send your Arts & Culture dates to [email protected] for inclusion in this program.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos