Live Entertainment Calendar March 3-9 | Art and culture scene

Live Entertainment Calendar March 3-9
ART on the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CARNES CROSSROADS GREEN BARN, 513 Wodin Pl., Summerville, March 6, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., BBQ and breweries with live Irish music
CELTIC KNOT PUB (THE), 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, March 7, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 March 5, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 March 6, 2 pm-5pm, Open Mic
CUPPA MANNA, 100 South Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840, March 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FIRST THURSDAY READERS, 6.30 p.m.-8.30 p.m. via the online book Zoom, The Night the Lights Went Out by Karen White,
IMF calls Sandra Baden, group leader at 843-224-4250
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, LIBRARY JR./SUMMERVILLE, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
GYPSY MARKET, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487, Pr March 3, 5, 4-8 p.m., 1st Friday Gypsy Market with art and music vendors by Inn Vinegar
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 square meters Nexton Dr, Summerville, 843-900-6000
Music every evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gospel brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342
March 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., acoustic music and spoken words; March 4, 7 to 9 p.m., Mike Freund; March 5, 8-10 p.m., Fleming Moore;
March 6, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Robert Lighthouse
SALON HONKYTONK, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, March 7, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360 – All music concerts 6 to 9 p.m.
March 3, Justin Hodge; March 4, Johnny Cox, Jr .; March 5, James Anderson; March 6, The LowBillies; March 7, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic;
March, David Collins
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, March 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests
KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8116, March 6, 11 a.m., St. Pattys Arts & Crafts Event
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com
March 3, 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., Wednesday Tales in Children’s Square (World Reading Aloud Day)
March 8, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writers Group; March 4, 7:20 p.m., Reader Meet Writer virtual event with Kate Clayborn, author, Love at First; March 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Book signing with author Matt Loveland, The Artist: Faith, Science, and the Rest of Us
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, 50% off certain workshops / No Expir. Dated
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Call re: Music
https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/live-music/ OR Facebook page at https://bit.ly/34PzNwU,
March 4, 7-10 p.m., Jefferson Coker; March 5, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, 7-9 p.m., March 4-Chris Roberts; March 5 – Paul Stone Project;
Mar. 6-Tristan Lamunion
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430
Ws & Fs, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Suns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith and Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call IMF. New Arty fabric!
For more information about the class, visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org
3/6-to-4/16: Deep Blue: An Indigo Exhibition (East Gallery) & Connected: The Annual Studio Artist Exhibition (West Gallery) &
Letters of love: the exhibition (south gallery)
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to midnight, March 5, The Big Show; March 6, Derek Cribb and John Picard
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/
March 8 is Monday of the week. Nightly Virtual Podcasts, Know Your SO, 7:20 p.m. via Facebook Live! Event by link.
https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ – Or link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, IMF see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-873-2700, March 3, 7-10 p.m., Seth Carlson; March 6, 8 pm-11pm, Brandon
Simmons
VINTAGE VIBES, 200 No. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9529, March 4, 2 pm-5pm, silhouette artist Clay Rice
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, March 5, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Mac Calhoun;
March 9, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint, $ 35, “The Wave” – ArtWithAndre.com
Send your Arts & Culture dates to [email protected] for inclusion in this program.