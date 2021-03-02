Review: the author writes about the identity sufferings of the actor





Ethan Hawke, besides being one of Hollywood’s most sophisticated actors, is a sensitive introspect who enjoys philosophize. It’s no surprise that the pen Hawke writes in his new novel A shining ray of darkness combines the nuance of his game with his personal identity difficulties. Readers of A Bright Ray of Darkness who have seen the film Birdman, winner of the Alejandro Gonzlez Irritus Award, will immediately notice the similarities. The two portray a disgraced fictional actor brought to life by real-life actors with the height of their fame behind them. In the case of A Bright Ray of Darkness, the fictional actor is William Harding, written by real actor Hawke. Much like Birdman, A Bright Ray of Darkness takes a painfully pretentious tone to the abstract tale of a failed actor putting on a Broadway show and communicates his conventional ideas through ridiculous characters in an effort to avoid being exaggerated and hollow. Harding, a has-been actor in his 30s, going through a premature middlife crisis. His wife’s existence humiliates and angers him. He loves his children and their innocence. When he falls asleep, it is usually with a belly full of whiskey. He hates when fans come up to him and ask for a photo. When he has the chance to cheat on his wife with a young woman, he cannot hold an erection. He’s certainly a familiar type of character seen through different mediums like the anthropomorphic man-horse BoJack in the animated sitcom BoJack Horseman, but he’s a very real character. Harding is playing in a Shakespeares Henry IV ‘show, which Hawke did in 2003 when he was the same age as Harding, and is trying to get a post-fame resurgence. Hardings’ insecurities lead him to over-brain his life, his ego trying to make sense of everything. He belittles himself, constantly looking for evidence for why he is so miserable. Hawkes’ sour style doesn’t hold back, resulting in pages that put the searing shame and deprecation Harding feels about himself right in the face of readers. I left the studio unconscious and in an ambulance after 5 months of filming. And no one from the cast, crew, or production has called yet to see if I’m alive. That should give you an idea of ​​what kind of giant asshole I’ve become, Hawke writes in the book. Hawke describes Hardings’ partners on the set of Henry IV as stereotypical for show business, including the cocaine-fueled intellectual actor, newbies, and the director who demand unrealistic performances. Using show business archetypes, Hawke is able to write down his own ideas about life that would seem pseudo-intellectual without the character delivering the line. For example, during a cocaine-fueled rant, the intellectual actor says people will light a crack pipe and steal a television just to try and feel they exist, to intensify the idea that something is going on. in fact, where others are turning. on a video game or falling asleep, they don’t realize that there is nothing they can do. These moments that appear throughout A Bright Ray of Darkness make for an entertaining and thoughtful read. The result is a rich and searing novel about shame, redemption, and the purpose of art. Although the story follows the structure of his influences, Hawke writes fully, purging himself of a story that seems to have rested in him for too long.







