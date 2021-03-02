Will Smith does not rule out running for political office one day





Asked what the future holds for her, the A-List star said, “I will definitely do my part, whether it stays artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

Smith replied. "I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid and easy to move. I just had to be smarter now when they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and seen anything that I perceived to be intellectual." Smith continued that once he found a career in Hollywood, he began to see systemic racism around him. "But deep down, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. Now they are twins for sure, but ignorance can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. I have always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the most dangerous and difficult aspects of racism which have unfortunately been ingrained in the very fibers of our country." Following that dialogue, Favreau asked Smith if he would seriously make the jump into political office after making jokes about it in the past. In his response, Smith did not rule it out. "I think for now I'm going to let this desk clean up a bit and then I'll think about it at some point on the line," he said. "I absolutely have an opinion, I'm optimistic, I'm optimistic, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will definitely do my part, whether it stays artistic or, at some point. given, ventures into the political arena." The rest of Smith's Pod Save America conversation can be found here.







