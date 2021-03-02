Dutch translator Amanda Gorman steps down after criticism





Dutch author Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, who won the International Booker Prize in 2020, came out as a translator of Amanda Gormans’ poems. A fury has followed earlier since Dutch publisher Meulenhoff announced that Evening discomfort will translate the Gorman collection The hill that we climb from English to Dutch. The point of contention was choosing a writer who was not black. A report in The Guardian quotes an article by journalist and activist Janice Deul Janice Deul in the Dutch daily Volkskrant, An incomprehensible choice, in my opinion and that of many others who have expressed their pain, frustration, anger and disappointment via social media… N ‘ is it not, to say the least, missed opportunity to [have hired] Marieke Lucas Rijneveld for this post? They are white, non-binary, have no experience in this area, but according to Meulenhoff are still the dream translator? At the time of the announcement, Rijneveld was in agreement with the decision, taking to social media to express their feelings. “In a time of increasing polarization, Amanda Gorman shows in her young voice the power of the Spoken Word, the power of reconciliation, the power of someone who looks ahead instead of looking down. When I was asked to translate all I could do was say yes and get behind her. Wonderful news! I am very honored to be able to translate Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem The Hill We Climb and her first collection of poetry. The Hill We Climb will be released on March 30, its first collection of poetry will be released on August 21. pic.twitter.com/EpQ9KaEB5w Marieke Lucas Rijneveld (@MLRijneveld) February 23, 2021 In a time of increasing polarization, Amanda Gorman shows in her young voice the power of the Spoken Word, the power of reconciliation, the power of someone who looks ahead instead of looking down. When I was asked to translate all I could do was say yes and lean on her. Marieke Lucas Rijneveld (@MLRijneveld) February 23, 2021 They did, however, let out a statement removing them from their role. Their statement, quoted by The Guardiansays, “I am shocked by the outcry surrounding my involvement in spreading Amanda Gormans’ message and I understand people who feel hurt by Meulenhoff’s choice to ask me. I had willingly devoted myself to translating Amandas’ work, considering that the greatest task was to keep its strength, tone and style. However, I realize that I am able to think and feel this way, where many are not. I always want his ideas to reach as many readers as possible and open hearts. Meulenhoff later shared that choosing Rijneveld as translator was Gorman’s decision. However, they seek to learn from this episode. “We want to learn from this by discussing and we will take a different path with the new knowledge,” said Maaike le Noble, managing director of the publishing house, quoted in the report. We will be looking for a team to work with to best translate Amandas’ words and his message of hope and inspiration and in his spirit. Gorman, the 22-year-old poet, performed at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Her poem was unanimously hailed, placing her firmly in the literary landscape, causing a huge leap Times cover, and be represented by the agency IMG Models. Her yellow Prada outfit and event headwear were also appreciated. For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







