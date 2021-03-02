3 Entertainment Industry Myths Shattered By Stacia Mac





Being a mother is the hardest job on the planet, but when you have to be both a mother and a manager of your child, it gets harder. Stacia helped place her son Polo G firmly in the public consciousness as one of the hottest hip-hopers of 2021. Most impressively, she did so without any prior knowledge of the music industry, an industry notoriously difficult for foreigners to penetrate. All she had was the mother's love and the parents' determination not to ignore their child's talent. Through her management firm ODA / Only Dreamers Achieve and the business acumen she developed during her real estate career, Stacia helped her son negotiate the legal minefield of contracts and other distractions. which the music industry bombs their artists with and released Polo G to focus on what he does best – music. Along the way, Stacia founded the lifestyle brand and podcast I Birth Legends, which deals with the delicate juggling between motherhood and business. As an individual who knows how difficult it is to be both a mother and a manager at the same time for a talented child, Stacia is keen to dispel some of the myths she has encountered along the way. People have a lot of misconceptions about a mother managing their child, explained Stacia, who added: First, they believe that as a mother you are too emotionally attached to your child to make detached and balanced decisions. . Wrong! As a mom, of course, you have your child's best interests at heart, but shouldn't all managers have their clients' best interests at heart? A good manager should never manipulate his client into feathering his own nest. This is for me the classic definition of non-professional. Stacia added: The second biggest myth I come across is that moms who manage their offspring only do so for their selfish gratification. No chance. You may have heard of momagers as famous as Kris Jenner, but she is an exception. Besides, who is more famous, Kris or Kim Kardashian? How many people have heard of Miley Cyruss 'mom, Tish, or Kanye Wests' late mom, Donda? Both are perfect examples of mothers who have managed their children, not for their personal benefit, but to help their child as best they can. Stacia concluded: The third myth I would like to put to rest is that of moms who succeed in being arrogant parents. This is absolute nonsense. Anyone who knows anything about how a true artist's mindset works knows that it can't be pushed into anything. Music is a call that sometimes they try to resist, but in the end, they just have to give in to it. In the case of my son, Polo G, he chose to drop out of college for a musical career. It was a huge bet and I could have tried to persuade him otherwise, but as a responsible parent who had his best interests at heart, I decided to support him in the best way I know, and I am so happy to have made this call.







