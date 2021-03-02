Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is shot with Covid-19 in second phase of vaccination campaign

As the vaccination campaign expands to include people over 60 and over 45 with co-morbidities, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan received the first dose of the Covid vaccine in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to reports, Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from a seat in Chennai. He will start his campaign on Wednesday.

Vaccination campaign in India

A host of big names have been vaccinated since the start of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country on Monday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today received the first injection of the vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first photo.

In addition to this, Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in the city of Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the campaign and received the first dose of Covaxin.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar also took the hit.

The co-founders of tech giant Infosys NR Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, the 102-year-old relative of former Foreign Minister Nirupama Menon Rao joined several other elderly people to get vaccinated in Karnataka.

All Supreme Court justices, sitting and former, and their family members are also expected to receive Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday.

Judges will receive the vaccine at court premises in addition to government hospitals listed for vaccination.

They will also not have a choice between Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Pune’s Serum Institute of India.