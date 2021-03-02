‘Minari’ Q&A with Lee Isaac Chung, Harry Yoon and Emile Mosseri





It really got into the emotions and the tone of the film, ”says director Chung of composer Mosseri’s score, which impacted Yoon’s editing“ in the editing rooms ”.

Hollywood journalists Mia Galuppo spoke with director Lee Isaac Chung, editor Harry Yoon and composer Emile Mosseri to discuss their film A24,Threatening, in oneTHRPresent Questions and answers powered by Vision Media. Mosseri was brought in by producer Christina Oh, the two having worked together on The Last black man in San Francisco. I felt like I had a date, he said of his first meeting with Chung in Last black mans Los Angeles premiere. After reading theThreatening script, Mosseri immediately began writing music, months before production of the films began in Oklahoma. We knew what we does not have want it to sound, but we didn’t know what the sound would end up being, Mosseri recalls from the early conversations about the score. They didn’t want to have an American inspired score with acoustic guitars and harmonicas. It had to be, as Mosseri describes it, “a shining and beating heart, with a little bit of pain and struggle”. It was like having a cheat sheet, says Chung, who received the sheet music five days before filming began, as the filmmakers were finalizing. Threatenings filming locations in and around Tulsa. I had plenty of time to drive and had it turned on while driving here or there. I would even play it for the actors, Chung said. It really got into the emotions and the tone of the film. The score also began to affect other aspects of the production. Listening to the track that would accompany scenes from Steven Yeuns Jacob’s farming, Chung and cinematographer Lachlan Milne matched the frame rate to complete this section of the score. As for Yoon, having the sheet music before creating the first cut for the film has become very influential. I used to listen often [it] going to the editing rooms, says Yoon, who adds that it’s rare for an editor to have access to a score before post-production begins. It conveyed a certain feeling, and it really influenced the way I started looking at the dailies too. Often during postproduction, Chung, Yoon, and Mosseri would have breakfast together and then work for a few hours, with Mosseri sitting at the piano doing live compositions for the edit. Said Yoon, it was so fun and amazing to see his creative process in real time. This THR Present was introduced to you by A24; additional questions and answers and other additional content can be found inTHRs new public pole atTHRPresent.HollywoodReporter.com.







