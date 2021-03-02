Nashville Music Club Owners Remember The Night Music Died | Entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) When frantic messages began to flow and a tornado hit a beloved concert hall in Nashville, Mike Grimes thought it couldn’t be so bad.

Could Basement East really be destroyed? Hours earlier, the Grimes co-owner club had hosted a benefit concert for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Affectionately known as The Beast, the club was only 5 years old, but had already established a reputation as one of the hippest music spots in Nashvilles, across the river from the honky-tonks. laden with city tourists on Broadway.

The place, with a capacity limit of 475 people, quickly became a prime site for hosting renowned artists in an intimate setting. Margo Price, Cage the Elephant, John Prine, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris, Sturgill Simpson and many more have performed there.

Maybe, Grimes thought desperately as he walked over to the club, the people texting him about the destruction were exaggerating.

But when he approached The Beast, his stomach collapsed. The tornado had ripped off the roof cleanly a little after 1 a.m., chipping through most of the walls and leaving behind a tangled mess of destruction.

You just don’t want to believe it, says Grimes. It was an immediate shock.

The March 3 storm killed more than 20 people, some in their beds, by knocking after midnight. More than 140 buildings were destroyed in an approximately 60-mile strip of central Tennessee, burying people in rubble and basements.

The six Basement East staff who were cleaning up after the Sanders event escaped damage by running to the building’s basement minutes before the powerful EF-3 tornado hit the street. It took two employees to close the door against the wind, just as the whirlwind was passing.

Just in the wake of the tornadoes, the virus outbreak hit the state with brutal force last spring, and on Thanksgiving, Tennessee ranked among the the most affected in the country, with a record number of hospitalizations and cases. To date, more than 11,000 residents have died from COVID-19.

The pandemic has hit the famous Nashvilles music scene particularly hard. Small intimate clubs weren’t designed to accommodate virus control measures like social distancing.

It’s so strange to have a scenario where the building is gone and then we have something … like COVID-19, a confluence of devastating events that never happened like this in our lifetime, Grimes said. .

As the virus raged, the dream of filling Basement East with music lovers again seemed more volatile than ever.

There have been times a thought crossed my mind: it won’t happen, Brown said.

The club first opened in 2015, but it took almost five years for the venue to turn a profit. It wasn’t until 2020 that Brown and Grimes felt they could breathe, that what they were doing was working. The partners who describe themselves as adult teenagers with a passion for rock n roll had wanted to celebrate their fifth birthday in April 2020, but the tornado and the pandemic had other plans.

Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the partners hope to finally reopen. Amid signs that virus cases are decreasing and with more people get vaccinated, they set their sights on this spring. But they still plan to require patrons to wear masks and will spread tables throughout the clubs space of 465 square meters.

When the tornado hit Basement East last March, it left one thing standing: part of a mural with the slogan I Believe in Nashville.

Like this wall, the city itself is steadfast and resilient, note Brown and Grimes. Both believe that Nashville’s central role in the world of American entertainment and culture will ensure its persistence.

The magic of music, said Brown. That’s what makes this place so strong.