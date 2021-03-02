John Abraham just happens to be one of the hottest guys in Bollywood. With a physique that makes female fans and men motivated to go to the gym drool. To reveal her buttocks partially in yellow shorts for Dostana, to turn heads with his shirtless scenes, John Abraham surely knows how to raise the levels of mercury very high with his relays.

In a recent Instagram post, John Abraham is seen posing with just a pillow while waiting for his wardrobe change. The actors’ selfie left fans drooling as some struggle to deal with this level of heat in the early morning hours. Making our day brighter and better with her dimpled smile was certainly not the only thing that caught our attention. Take a look at his photo, here.

John Abraham has a whole range of films including Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, Pathan, Ek Villain Returns, and Mumbai Saga.

Also Read: Enthusiastic Fans Head To Attack Sets Near Aligarh To Meet John Abraham

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.